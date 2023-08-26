MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez from Marseille

Sanchez made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 16:36 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer.
Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chile international Alexis Sanchez has returned to Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille, the Serie A side confirmed on Saturday.

Sanchez, who left Inter for Marseille at the end of the 2021-22 season, has re-joined on a free transfer, signing a contract until 2024. He made 44 appearances for Marseille last season, scoring 18 goals.

The 34-year-old is Chile’s all-time top scorer, and has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United. He made 109 appearances and scored 20 goals in all competitions for Inter in his first spell at the club, winning the Serie A in 2021.

Inter finished third in Serie A last term, reached the final of the Champions League and won both the Italian Cup and Super Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexis Sanchez /

Inter Milan /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez from Marseille
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jakub Vadlejch, javelin world leader, on peaking after 30, love for coffee and more
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Rudrankksh Patil shoots better than worlds gold medallist in simulated environment
    PTI
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez from Marseille
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: Spanish football chief Rubiales calls player kiss criticism ‘false feminism’
    AFP
  3. VIDEO: PSG coach Enrique praises Spanish football chief Rubiales without commenting on kiss scandal
    AFP
  4. No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp
    Reuters
  5. Marseille signs Argentina forward Correa on loan from Inter
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez from Marseille
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jakub Vadlejch, javelin world leader, on peaking after 30, love for coffee and more
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Rudrankksh Patil shoots better than worlds gold medallist in simulated environment
    PTI
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment