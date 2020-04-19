Football Football Morata expresses regrets over leaving Atletico's youth system Alvaro Morata left Atletico Madrid's academy as a youngster, a decision he has some regrets about. Peter Hanson 19 April, 2020 20:56 IST Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 19 April, 2020 20:56 IST Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has spoken of his regret at leaving the club's academy when he was climbing through the youth ranks. Morata was a boyhood Atleti fan but left for Getafe in 2007 before joining Real Madrid a year later. In two spells with Los Blancos, Morata won two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and two Champions League medals. Between those stints, Morata collected two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns with Juventus and went on to endure an indifferent spell with Chelsea before re-joining Atleti in January 2019.READ | Transfer Rumours: Griezmann ready to battle Neymar, Martinez at Barca Spain striker Morata says he is now happier than at any other point of his career. "When I was a kid, I was a ballboy at Atletico," Morata said during an Instagram Live video with tennis player Fabio Fognini. "Then I went through a period where I didn't enjoy it so much. You know, it's the path a young kid goes down to be a professional. "You start with agents, sponsors. I felt a lot of pressure, I wasn't starting games. "I thought about leaving. Then I spent a year at Getafe and, you know what, it was an amazing year. "Then I went to Real Madrid, but my dad and I used to go to the [Vicente] Calderon and I dreamed of playing there.ALSO READ | Alisson recovers from injury during coronavirus lockdown "However, unfortunately, I had to play there for other clubs and not with Atletico, but I always wanted to. What I have lived stays, but now I am happier than ever." Morata also spoke about the toughest defenders he has faced in his career. "[Giorgio] Chiellini, I don't know if he does it on purpose, but when he meets me, he always destroys me," Morata said with a laugh. "Sergio Ramos is also a tough defender, while when you go against [Virgil] Van Dijk it seems like you hit a mountain." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos