Australia coach Arnold calls up uncapped Yengi for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Australia kick off a 16-game stretch to earn a spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America against Bangladesh in Melbourne on November 16, with Palestine to follow five days later in Kuwait.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 09:49 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s manager Graham Arnold looks on before an international friendly match between Australia and New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s manager Graham Arnold looks on before an international friendly match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Ian Walton/ AP
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s manager Graham Arnold looks on before an international friendly match between Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Ian Walton/ AP

Australia coach Graham Arnold has called up uncapped striker Kusini Yengi into his squad for the team’s opening World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.

Portsmouth striker Yengi and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer are the only uncapped players in a relatively unchanged squad from the one that faced England and New Zealand in October.

ALSO READ: Man United boss Ten Hag laments ‘harsh’ Rashford red card

Australia kick off a 16-game stretch to earn a spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America against Bangladesh in Melbourne on November 16, with Palestine to follow five days later in Kuwait.

Australia made it to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup last year.

“We’ve had the opportunity to test ourselves against some of world football’s best in the last six months and our performances have shown just how effective we can be, learning a lot along the way,” Arnold said in a statement.

“It’s important that we build and maintain a momentum that will see us be successful throughout this campaign and beyond.”

Australia squad:
Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (capt), Joe Gauci, Ashley Maynard-Brewer
Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe
Forwards: Brandon Borrello, Martin Boyle, Mitch Duke, Craig Goodwin, Jamie Maclaren, Sam Silvera, Kusini Yengi

Australia /

Graham Arnold /

FIFA World Cup 2026

