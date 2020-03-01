Football Bundesliga Bundesliga RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Nagelsmann's men stumble in Bayern chase With Bayern Munich having won 6-0 on Saturday, RB Leipzig's response was far less emphatic as it had to settle for a draw with Leverkusen. Russell Greaves 01 March, 2020 22:53 IST Patrik Schick heads RB Leipzig's equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen. - Bongarts Russell Greaves 01 March, 2020 22:53 IST RB Leipzig stumbled in its pursuit of the Bundesliga title as it was held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.With reigning champion Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann's men could only cut the gap by one a day later.MATCH CENTRELeverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.The host's response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku's set-piece delivery.Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig knows a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move it level with Bayern, which does not play Augsburg until the following day. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos