RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Nagelsmann's men stumble in Bayern chase

RB Leipzig stumbled in its pursuit of the Bundesliga title as it was held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

With reigning champion Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann's men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The host's response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku's set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig knows a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move it level with Bayern, which does not play Augsburg until the following day.