RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Nagelsmann's men stumble in Bayern chase

With Bayern Munich having won 6-0 on Saturday, RB Leipzig's response was far less emphatic as it had to settle for a draw with Leverkusen.

Russell Greaves
01 March, 2020 22:53 IST
Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick heads RB Leipzig's equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen.   -  Bongarts

RB Leipzig stumbled in its pursuit of the Bundesliga title as it was held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

With reigning champion Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann's men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The host's response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku's set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig knows a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move it level with Bayern, which does not play Augsburg until the following day.

