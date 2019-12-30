Guardiola breaks Mourinho record with 100th Premier League win

Pep Guardiola has usurped Jose Mourinho as the quickest Premier League boss to reach 100 victories in the competition.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne secured a 2-0 win for City over Sheffield United on Sunday, though it was not without controversy.

VAR harshly disallowed a would-be opener from Lys Mousset, while referee Chris Kavanagh seemed to inadvertently block John Fleck in the lead up to Aguero's 52nd-minute strike.

The triumph brought up a century of Premier League wins for Guardiola in his 134th top-flight match in charge of City.

When asked about the accomplishment in his post-match news conference, Guardiola was quick to shift the praise on to those around him.

"It's a big compliment for the club, players and staff to achieve 100 victories," he told reporters.

"It's an incredible achievement for this incredible organisation and big compliments to all the players and staff we had during this period."

Current Spurs boss Mourinho had previously held the record, having achieved 100 wins in 142 games, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp managed to do so in 159 matches earlier this month.