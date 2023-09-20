MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham Hotspur’s Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury

Spurs is second in the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games. It next faces London rival Arsenal in a league clash on Sunday.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 18:33 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ivan Perisic of Spurs gives a thumbs up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, 2023 in London, England.
Ivan Perisic of Spurs gives a thumbs up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ivan Perisic of Spurs gives a thumbs up during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season, recording two assists.

“We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee,” Spurs said in a statement.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery.

“Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.”

Spurs is second in the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games. It next faces London rival Arsenal in a league clash on Sunday.

