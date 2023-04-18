Premier League

Manchester United defender Martinez undergoes surgery

In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation for his fractured metatarsal bone “went really well” and that he was now focusing on recovery.

Reuters
BENGALURU 18 April, 2023 16:43 IST
Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna (left) and Gonzalo Montiel (right) help Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez off the pitch during the Europa League first leg quarterfinal at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Thursday.

Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna (left) and Gonzalo Montiel (right) help Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez off the pitch during the Europa League first leg quarterfinal at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez said he has successfully undergone surgery after being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone.

Martinez, who made 45 appearances for United this season in all competitions, was carried off the pitch during the 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League.

In a post on Instagram, Martinez said the operation “went really well” and that he was now focusing on recovery .Many of Martinez’s United teammates including Diogo Dalot, Alejandro Garnacho, David De Gea have posted messages of support in the comments section.

The 25-year-old’s injury comes with United looking to cement third place in the Premier League and capture the Europa League and FA Cup titles.

Martinez won League Cup with United and the FIFA World Cup with Argentina this season.

