Premier League: Ten Hag hopes players returning from injuries can boost Man Utd consistency after Villa win

Manager Ten Hag has been without the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof due to injuries but they are all due back in January.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 20:09 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Erik Ten Hag clapping during Man United’s win over Aston Villa in the premier league | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Erik Ten Hag clapping during Man United’s win over Aston Villa in the premier league | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erik ten Hag says the return of key players will bolster Manchester United’s consistency as it plots to build on Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

It seemed United was destined to go five games without a win as familiar defensive frailties allowed Villa to go 2-0 ahead in the space of six first-half minutes following John McGinn’s unchallenged free-kick and a goal from an unmarked Leander Dendoncker.

United, however, staged an impressive rally in the second half, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice before a long-awaited first Premier League goal from Rasmus Hojlund’s secured a win that lifted the club into sixth place two days after Jim Ratcliffe’s upcoming investment in the Red Devils was announced,

Victory over Villa was only United’s second win in seven games during December, but manager Ten Hag has been without the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia, all due back in January along with Victor Lindelof.

ALSO READ | Glazers to Jim Ratcliffe: A timeline of Manchester United sale from Malcolm Glazers to Ineos owner

“So often we have to change the team,” said Dutch boss Ten Hag. “You don’t get the routines. We know football is about solid performance and consistency and we know we have to make a step there, but I’m sure when we have more players available in the key positions we will get more consistency.”

Marcus Rashford made his first United start since December 2, with the England forward having initially lost his place to Garnacho before illness delayed his return.

“I think he played very well,” Ten Hag said of Rashford. “He was ill and also he had one or two games where we preferred to play Garnacho on the left side but he deserved it. There is internal competition.

“(On Tuesday) we played Alejandro on the right, that can be a solution, it can be fluid, but Rashford can also play on the right side.”

Villa was all set to end the game level on points with leader Liverpool before United’s second-half fightback, with manager Unai Emery urging the Birmingham club to put the result behind them.

“Move on, be demanding,” he said. “I told the players that the first part of the season was fantastic but I want more. If they want more we have to work hard to get it.

“My mentality now is to focus on Saturday (at home to Burnley) and prepare the match as well as possible. We want to be better tomorrow than today.”

