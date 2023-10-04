MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea’s James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official

Chelsea was reduced to 10 men when Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute. Villa eventually took advantage and scored in the 73rd minute as Chelsea had its worst start to a season for more than 40 years.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 20:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Reece James passes the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Chelsea’s Reece James passes the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Reece James passes the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea’s Reece James has been handed a one-match suspension after the club’s captain admitted to verbally abusing a match official in the tunnel following a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea was reduced to 10 men when Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute. Villa eventually took advantage and scored in the 73rd minute as Chelsea had its worst start to a season for more than 40 years.

ALSO READ: Klopp demands Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR blunder

James, who was charged by the FA last week, was also fined 90,000 pounds ($108,954).

“The defender admitted that he used improper, insulting and abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle,” the FA said in a statement.

James has not played since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in August after he was sidelined with injury.

Although manager Mauricio Pochettino said he could return this weekend, he will sit out the game away at Burnley.

Related stories

Related Topics

Reece James /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
    Reuters
  2. Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: BFC 1-1 EBFC, Sunil Chhetri equalises and Mahesh goal, ISL 2023-24 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wins gold, Asian Games Javelin Throw HIGHLIGHTS: India clinches gold, silver; Jena finishes second at 87.54
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj wins gold Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Chopra first with 88.88m, Jena wins silver with 87.54m throw; Gold for men’s 4x400m relay team Silver for Sable, Harmilan, women’s 4x400m relay team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s 4x400m relay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea’s James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
    Reuters
  2. Klopp demands Spurs vs Liverpool replay after VAR blunder
    AFP
  3. VAR officials involved in Liverpool error not selected for weekend games
    Reuters
  4. Lampard ‘not completely surprised’ by Chelsea’s struggles
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Liverpool ask PGMOL for VAR decision audio after controversial Tottenham defeat
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
    Reuters
  2. Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE: BFC 1-1 EBFC, Sunil Chhetri equalises and Mahesh goal, ISL 2023-24 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj Chopra wins gold, Asian Games Javelin Throw HIGHLIGHTS: India clinches gold, silver; Jena finishes second at 87.54
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj wins gold Athletics LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023, October 4: Chopra first with 88.88m, Jena wins silver with 87.54m throw; Gold for men’s 4x400m relay team Silver for Sable, Harmilan, women’s 4x400m relay team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in men’s 4x400m relay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment