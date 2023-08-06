MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark ready to turn party pooper against Australia in Round of 16 clash

Speaking before Monday’s last-16 clash at Stadium Australia, Sondergaard said his team can take confidence from a 3-2 victory over the Matildas in 2021.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 16:36 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard.
FILE PHOTO: Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard. | Photo Credit: AP

Denmark will make it its mission to ruin Australia’s party and kick-start its own celebrations by knocking the co-host out of the Women’s World Cup, but victory will not come easy against one of the favourites, coach Lars Sondergaard said on Sunday.

Speaking before Monday’s last-16 clash at Stadium Australia, Sondergaard said his team can take confidence from a 3-2 victory over the Matildas in 2021, adding that they had learnt a lot about their opponents in a 3-1 defeat last year.

“We’re going to have our own party if we succeed in ruining a party and that part is fine by me. Of course, it’s going to be a difficult game but we see chances,” Sondergaard told a press conference.

“We’re living a dream and we want to continue living it as long as possible, until the final day of the tournament.”

Denmark goes into the contest after finishing second in Group D behind England with two wins and a defeat, the same record as Australia, which topped its group.

Having made the last 16 at a World Cup for the first time since 1995, Sondergaard said he is leaving no stone unturned to continue their run.

“We’ve looked at Australia’s latest matches, particularly the ones here at the World Cup and they’ve shown quite clearly improving form but also tremendously good counter-attacks and team play in general,” Sondergaard said.

“We know what we’re up against. That’s what you have to expect when you come to play the best teams. Matches get more difficult, we know that. But we have faith in ourselves and believe that what we do can hurt Australia.”

Australia captain Sam Kerr missed the team’s three group stage games due to injury but should be fit for the Denmark clash. Sondergaard said Australia had shown it was just as good without its talisman, though.

Denmark midfielder Janni Thomsen said it did not need extra motivation.

“The goal was to get out of the group and progress and we’ve done that. We haven’t finished, that’s for sure,” Thomsen said.

“We all dream to be in the final. We know it’s going to be a tough road. But let’s focus on one match at a time. We’re meeting world class opponents in Australia. We’re ready and want to win. I believe that’s motivation enough. To play a match like this in a packed stadium will be great.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Denmark /

Australia /

Lars Sondergaard /

Sam Kerr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Playing XI out; Khabra captains EBFC; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark ready to turn party pooper against Australia in Round of 16 clash
    Reuters
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: Jang gives Korea 1-0 lead over China; India faces Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIV Golf-Greenbrier: Wolff, Puig share lead in Saudi-funded league
    AP
  5. Saudi wealth fund creates firm to attract top sports events
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark ready to turn party pooper against Australia in Round of 16 clash
    Reuters
  2. England’s Wiegman last female head coach left at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia eyes Sam Kerr return in last 16
    AFP
  4. South Africa coach issues call for more help after World Cup run
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands tames South Africa to set up quarterfinal clash with Spain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Playing XI out; Khabra captains EBFC; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark ready to turn party pooper against Australia in Round of 16 clash
    Reuters
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: Jang gives Korea 1-0 lead over China; India faces Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIV Golf-Greenbrier: Wolff, Puig share lead in Saudi-funded league
    AP
  5. Saudi wealth fund creates firm to attract top sports events
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment