Among the many things teams have to worry over at the FIFA World Cup, a major one is yellow cards and player suspensions which happens when they accumulate.

There has been many an occasion when a player had to miss out on crucial games after they picked up a yellow card too many. Thomas Muller had to sit out in Germany’s semifinal defeat against Spain in the 2010 World Cup due to multiple yellow cards over the previous games.

Brazil, in its humiliating 1-7 floundering to Germany in the 2014 semifinal, was missing the service of its defensive mainstay Thiago Silva, who was also ruled out due to multiple yellow cards.

Who all are on a yellow card in the Argentina vs Australia match? Argentina: Only one player in the starting eleven, Marcos Acuna, is on a yellow card. Australia: Five players, namely, Duke, Irvine, Mooy, Behich and Degenek are all on a yellow card. Irvine and Degenek, after receiving yellow cards in the first half, are set to miss the quarterfinal, should the Socceroos qualify.

HOW CAN PLAYERS BE SUSPENDED FROM A FIFA WORLD CUP GAME?

According to FIFA World Cup 2022 guidelines, ff a player receives two cautions (yellow cards) in two different matches, he will be automatically suspended from his team’s subsequent match.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is shown a yellow card by referee Fernando Rapallini against Switzerland in the final group stage of the FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In case of a direct or indirect red card, he will be automatically suspended from his team’s subsequent match. In addition, further punishments can be imposed in the case of a direct red card, depending on the severity of the action which lead to the dismissal.

WILL THE YELLOW CARDS BE CARRIED OVER FROM GROUP STAGE?

Yes, yellow cards will be carried over from group stage. This means that if a player, who already has a yellow card from the group stage, can get suspended for the quarterfinal with a caution in the Round of 16 or be suspended for the semifinal with a yellow card in quarterfinal.

But pending yellow cards will not be carried over from quarterfinals to semifinals, meaning a yellow card in the last-four will not result in a suspension for the final.

Any suspension that cannot be served during this World Cup will be carried over to the team’s next official match.