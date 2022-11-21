Videos

Ronaldo clears air on ‘frosty handshake’ with Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes

In a dressing room video, which has now gone viral, Ronaldo and Bruno, teammates at Manchester United, seemed to have a tense exchange in the aftermath of the former’s tell-all interview, criticising the club.

21 November, 2022 13:28 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has at long last broken his silence on what actually happened with Bruno Fernandes in the dressing room after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan

Portugal‘s Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday cleared the air regarding his frosty handshake with compatriot Bruno Fernandes when they met up for the FIFA World Cup camp last week.

“We were playing around last week. His plane was late - I asked him did you come by boat,” said Ronaldo.

Qatar World Cup, Day 2 live

He added, “Please, don’t ask players about me - ask about the World Cup.”

United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Portugal will kick off its Qatar Word Cup campaign on November 24 against Ghana.

