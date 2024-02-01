MagazineBuy Print

‘Salary Please!’ demands Hyderabad FC staff over long-standing dues during ISL game

Members of the HFC staff popped up with a banner requesting for their salaries to be paid immediately.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 23:48 IST , Hyderabad

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
A banner reading ‘Salary Please! - HFC Staff’ was placed inside the stadium.
A banner reading ‘Salary Please! - HFC Staff’ was placed inside the stadium. | Photo Credit: Screengrab/JioCinema
infoIcon

A banner reading ‘Salary Please! - HFC Staff’ was placed inside the stadium. | Photo Credit: Screengrab/JioCinema

 

Hyderabad FC (HFC) has landed in troubled waters both on and off the field. While the Thangboi Singto-coached side lost to FC Goa 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Thursday, Hyderabad FC staff voiced their concern over non-payment of salaries during the match.

Members of the HFC staff popped up with a banner requesting for their salaries to be paid immediately. Security personnel present in the stadium swung into action and vacated the protesting staff from the stadium premises.

Hyderabad, the winner of the 2021–22 edition of the ISL, has been facing a financial crisis over the past couple of years. The players and support staff have either ripped up their contracts or have secured transfers elsewhere. Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez, who coached Hyderabad between 2020-23, told  Sportstar, of the earlier situation, “The problem is that they don’t have the correct people managing the club.”

“The situation is a bit bad, and we are trying to get things sorted. Even today’s match was touch-and-go with the permissions coming in late. The salary issues were there, and we are trying to get things in order. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon,” a source said.

Marquez: If I am the national team coach, I would like more time to prepare for big tournaments

Sportstar tried to contact Varun Tripuraneni but the club owner was not reachable.

Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez

  1. Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Score: NAS 3-0 MIA; Otavio, Talisca, Laporte score; Ronaldo, Messi miss out - Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, moves to Ferrari in 2025
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Salary Please!’ demands Hyderabad FC staff over long-standing dues during ISL game
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Abhinav Bindra says he will be one of Paris Olympics torch bearers
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India eyes redemption against high-flying England in Vizag
    Dhruva Prasad
  1. ‘Salary Please!’ demands Hyderabad FC staff over long-standing dues during ISL game
    V.S. Aravind
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa maintains unbeaten run after 2-0 win against Hyderabad
    V.S. Aravind
  3. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs Felicio Brown Forbes till the end of the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manolo Marquez: If I am the national team coach, I would like more time to prepare for big tournaments
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Aashin Prasad
  5. ISL 10: Bemmamer’s stunner earns 1-1 draw for NorthEast United against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
