‘Salary Please!’ demands Hyderabad FC staff over long-standing dues during ISL game

Hyderabad FC (HFC) has landed in troubled waters both on and off the field. While the Thangboi Singto-coached side lost to FC Goa 2-0 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Thursday, Hyderabad FC staff voiced their concern over non-payment of salaries during the match.

Members of the HFC staff popped up with a banner requesting for their salaries to be paid immediately. Security personnel present in the stadium swung into action and vacated the protesting staff from the stadium premises.

Hyderabad, the winner of the 2021–22 edition of the ISL, has been facing a financial crisis over the past couple of years. The players and support staff have either ripped up their contracts or have secured transfers elsewhere. Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez, who coached Hyderabad between 2020-23, told Sportstar, of the earlier situation, “The problem is that they don’t have the correct people managing the club.”

“The situation is a bit bad, and we are trying to get things sorted. Even today’s match was touch-and-go with the permissions coming in late. The salary issues were there, and we are trying to get things in order. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon,” a source said.

Sportstar tried to contact Varun Tripuraneni but the club owner was not reachable.