MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running

A second half own goal by Gagandeep Bali helps the Deccan Warriors go second in the points table having played 10 matches in the I-League 2023-24.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 22:44 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sreenidi Deccan beats DelhI fc in the I League
Sreenidi Deccan beats DelhI fc in the I League | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan beats DelhI fc in the I League | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club edged past Delhi Football Club 1-0 in a Matchweek 10 I-League clash here at the Deccan Arena stadium on Monday thanks to a second half own goal by Gagandeep Bali.

The victory keeps the Deccan Warriors in second place in the points table having played 10 matches.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto handed a first start of the season to defender Sajid Dhot and brought David Castaneda and Lalromawia back into the line-up. But it was Delhi FC who started the brighter of the two sides, putting pressure on the Sreenidi Deccan FC defence with a high press.

The visitor almost forced an own goal from this pressure as a seemingly harmless backpass went under goalkeeper Albino Gomes’ feet but the post saved the host. An injury to midfielder Mayakkannan meant the Deccan Warriors was forced into an early change, bringing in Arun Kumar.

ALSO READ | I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings

Sreenidi Deccan started the second half with more control and got its reward in the 64th minute when winger Rilwan Hassan cut in from the left and shot at goal. Defender Gagandeep tried to block the shot but ended up heading it past his own goalkeeper to break the deadlock. From that point on, Delhi FC went on the attack and Sreenidi Deccan tried to finish it on the break. Albino came to Sreenidi Deccan’s rescue in the 86th minute as he dived low to his left to keep out a long range effort from Delhi FC attacker Aroldinho.

Delhi continued to press for an equaliser but Sreenidi Deccan held on for the win. The Deccan Warriors will face Gokulam Kerala on December 19 at the Deccan Arena in its last I-League game of the calendar year.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

I-League /

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Delhi FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24 points table: Sreenidi Deccan beats Delhi FC and moves second in the standings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC appoints Renedy Singh as interim coach
    Ashwin Achal
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam FC defence loses 3-0 against Real Kashmir in frigid Srinagar weather
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United, Hyderabad share points in 1-1 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan edged past Delhi FC, goes second in the running
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sprint world champion Lyles targets fourth gold for Paris Games
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Highlights: Vikash, Bharat Bengaluru to win 38-36 over UP Yoddhas; Arjun Deshwal’s super 10 powers Jaipur to win 35-32 vs Gujarat
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayern must make amends against Man Utd, warns Freund
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League: Top 10 raiders of all time with most raid points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment