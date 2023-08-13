MagazineBuy Print

Why is Ivan Vukomanovic not there in Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala Durand Cup match?

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic is not present in the Durand Cup match against Gokulam Kerala at the Mohun Bagan ground because he is suspended by the All Indian Football Federation.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 14:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC.
Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Ivan Vukomanovic, Head coach of Kerala Blasters FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic is not present in the Durand Cup match against Gokulam Kerala at the Mohun Bagan ground because he is suspended by the All Indian Football Federation.

The Serbian was penalised after he led the Blasters side out of the ground during an ISL playoff against Bengaluru FC, following a dispute regarding a refereeing call.

LIVE BLOG - Kerala Blasters vs Gokulam Kerala

Vukumanovic will have to serve a ten-game suspension, which will include games in Durand Cup and the ISL.

Kerala Blasters was fined Rs. four crores, with the ISL club and its manager being forced to make a public apology by the AIFF disciplinary committee.

Blasters has had tumultuous period since the walkout, with the Kochi-based side disbanding its women’s side and then witnessed the departure of mainstays like Sahal Abdul Samad and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
