ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to go level on points with table topper Hyderabad FC when it locks horns with FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

It will be the return leg for a battle within the walls for the Gaurs, which saw its head coach Juan Ferrando ditch them for the Mariners mid-season after the exit of then head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, Antonio Lopez Habas.

ATKMB comes into the game with the longest unbeaten run in the league this season at ten games and will be desperate to extend it further.

However, FC Goa's talisman in attack, Jorge Ortiz will be a crucial impediment for it, with the striker in tremendous form, coming into the game after a hattrick in Goa's 5-0 bashing against Chennaiyin FC in its last fixture.

RELATED | ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan faces challenge from a resurgent FC Goa

The two sides have met 17 times in the league so far and the Mariners have come out victorious six times, while the Gaurs have won just thrice, with the last Goa win coming over two years ago, in December 2019.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Brandon Fernandes (C), Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Makan Chothe, Princeton Rebello, and Jorge Ortiz

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco and David Williams.