ISL 2021-22 Semifinal: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI, team news

Jamshedpur FC will be eyeing a comeback in the second leg of the semifinal in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it takes on Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama on Tuesday.

The League Winner’s seven-match winning run was thwarted by the brilliant combination play of Kerala Blasters when Sahal Abdul Samad put KBFC in front with a clinical finish off a long ball by Alvaro Vazquez.

Confirmed starting lineups are out!

The Men of Steel has suffered a lot of injuries and will be without midfield lynchpin Boris Singh and the wing-play has been stifled by injuries to Komal Thatal initially and Seiminlen Doungel in the previous match – who is expected to miss tonight’s fixture as well.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men, on the other hand, have been on song, coming into the semifinals with fortune on its side, but has played like they deserved every bit of a top-four spot – resurging after a coronavirus outbreak midseason and playing its first semis for the first time since 2016.

That year - the Blasters were in the final. This time, with a 1-0 lead in the first leg, it remains to be seen if history will repeat itself.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters have met 11 times in the past and Jamshedpur has come out victorious six times. Kerala has beat Jamshedpur twice, with the last one coming in the previous leg of the semifinal on March 11.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-2 Probable): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) — Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra — Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C) — Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1 Probable): TP Rehenesh (GK) — Ricky Lallawmawma, PC Laldinpuia, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley — Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder -- Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Mobashir Rahman — Daniel Chukwu.