ISL 2021-22 LIVE MCFC vs OFC: Playing XI, Angulo leads Mumbai's attack

7:13 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Des Buckingham, MCFC Head Coach: "I think every game is different. I think when you look at the table, yes there’s only one point between Odisha FC and us, but there’s only one point between us and the third, fourth placed team." "It’s a very tight league. The remaining six games are going to be very important for us. When I look at the results, everyone seems to be taking points off everyone. It’s going to be an exciting February and March but it’s important that we focus just on this game against Odisha FC." Kino Garcia, OFC Head Coach: "When we think about Jahouh and how they build the game, they are players who can play with speed in the side. We know (Igor) Angulo, (Diego) Mauricio as a striker. So they have a lot of quality in the team. They can control the game and we have to be really focused." "We need to be ready to defend, run when we need to run and win the ball back, and after that do whatever we can do. And of course, we know how to do it, we have quality, we have really good players. We can have possession with the ball like Mumbai and try to exploit their weaknesses."

6:32 pm: Confirmed Line-ups are out!!

Mumbai City FC Starting XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Lallainzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo.

Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalruathhara, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil (C), Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.

6:23 pm: HEAD-T0-HEAD: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have met five times in the past and Odisha FC has come out on top thrice while MCFC has won twice. No match has been drawn between the sides so far.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Lallainzuala Chhangte, Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Diego Mauricio, Igor Angulo.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas Cristian.

MATCH PREVIEW

Mid-table settlers Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be eyeing a win and a top four berth when they meet in a crucial Hero ISL match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

A win would pitchfork defending champion Mumbai into the third place whereas an Odisha victory would also take it into the top four. Both teams have tasted success in their last matches with Mumbai ending a rather long winless run of seven matches.

Mumbai will look to continue the momentum against Odisha. However, Mumbai is aware of Odisha’s resilience after having lost their previous encounter (2-4) after holding the lead at one stage.

"Every game is different. When you look at the table, there is one point which separates us and Odisha but there is one point between us and the teams in second place and one at the top. So it is a very tight league and every game we play from now on is going to be important for us,’’ said Mumbai coach Des Buckingham.

Spaniard Igor Angulo has been among goals for Mumbai this season and he will find enough support from the resurgent Lallianzula Chhangte who was the hero when the Islanders snapped their winless streak against Chennaiyin FC.

Odisha is also brimming with confidence after having registered an important win against SC East Bengal in its last match. Brazilian Jonathas de Jesus has been both a scorer as well as a creator for Odisha while Aridai Suarez has also been an influential player for the Kalinga warriors.

"Both of them have scored bulk of Odisha’s goals this season and will again be the key men. Both teams need three points if you want to be in the semifinals. So it’s an important match. We need to be focused and perform well match after match,’’ said Odisha head coach Kino Garcia.

