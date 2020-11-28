Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for BFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 28 November, 2020 14:50 IST Hyderabad FC (in yellow) finished bottom of the league table in the 2019-20 season, while Bengaluru FC (in blue) lost to champion erstwhile ATK in the semifinals - SPORTZPICS/ISL Team Sportstar 28 November, 2020 14:50 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match nine of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on November 28, Saturday.Since Hyderabad FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Hyderabad, in terms of wins during the regular season, is second from the bottom in the history of the competition with 3 victories from 19 matches at a success rate of 15.78 per cent. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, which is featuring in the ISL for the fourth time, fifth in the list with 36 wins from 63 matches at a success rate of 57.14 per cent.Hyderabad FC finished bottom of the league table in the 2019-20 season, while Bengaluru FC lost to champion erstwhile ATK in the semifinals. ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 2 | Wins - BFC: 1 HFC: 0| Draws: 1)BFC and HFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season in which BFC won one game, while the first game ended in a draw. First meeting:The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on November 29, 2019 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri got his team off to a flying start by scoring in the second minute of the game. The contest seemed done and dusted for the host before Robin Singh's stoppage-time equaliser helped Hyderabad salvage a point.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: Full squad list of Bengaluru FCRecent Head-to-Head formHFC 1-1 BFCBFC 1-0 HFCSTAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Bengaluru FC: 2Hyderabad FC: 1ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Hyderabad FC Top goal scorers:1 goal - Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Robin Singh (HFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC)Top scorers for each team last season:Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (9)Hyderabad FC: Marcelo Pereira (7)Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 1Hyderabad FC: 0Red Cards:Bengaluru FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 1 (Sahil Panwar) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos