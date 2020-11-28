ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match nine of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on November 28, Saturday.

Since Hyderabad FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Hyderabad, in terms of wins during the regular season, is second from the bottom in the history of the competition with 3 victories from 19 matches at a success rate of 15.78 per cent. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC, which is featuring in the ISL for the fourth time, fifth in the list with 36 wins from 63 matches at a success rate of 57.14 per cent.

Hyderabad FC finished bottom of the league table in the 2019-20 season, while Bengaluru FC lost to champion erstwhile ATK in the semifinals.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 2 | Wins - BFC: 1 HFC: 0| Draws: 1)

BFC and HFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season in which BFC won one game, while the first game ended in a draw.

First meeting:

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on November 29, 2019 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri got his team off to a flying start by scoring in the second minute of the game. The contest seemed done and dusted for the host before Robin Singh's stoppage-time equaliser helped Hyderabad salvage a point.

Recent Head-to-Head form

HFC 1-1 BFC

BFC 1-0 HFC

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Bengaluru FC: 2

Hyderabad FC: 1

Top goal scorers:

1 goal - Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Robin Singh (HFC), Nishu Kumar (BFC)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (9)

Hyderabad FC: Marcelo Pereira (7)

Clean sheets:

Bengaluru FC: 1

Hyderabad FC: 0

Red Cards:

Bengaluru FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 1 (Sahil Panwar)