Trossard dropped for Brighton vs Liverpool over disciplinary reasons

Brighton manager De Zerbi said Trossard left a training session last week without permission after being informed he would not start the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

AP
BRIGHTON, England 14 January, 2023 11:26 IST
Trossard has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

Trossard has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard will miss the Premier League game against Liverpool on Saturday because manager Roberto De Zerbi is unhappy with the Belgium international’s attitude.

Manchester United completes Wout Weghorst loan move

“Leandro isn’t in the list of players for tomorrow,” De Zerbi said. “He left the session without saying anything to me. And it’s not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behavior, I don’t like.”

De Zerbi said he was open to reconciliation with Trossard, one of Brighton’s best players.

“He has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100%,” De Zerbi said. “I don’t know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not.”

