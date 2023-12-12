Messi vs Ronaldo clash confirmed for February 2024, Inter Miami set to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami FC is set to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in 2024 as a part of its preseason international tour, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Monday.

In an official statement, the MLS club said, that it will “travel to Saudi Arabia during 2024 preseason to participate in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of the Club’s first-ever international tour. The team will play two matches in the country in a round-robin tournament format, taking on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC.”

Inter Miami will first take on Al-Hilal on January 29 followed by the big clash against Al Nassr on February. Both matches will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The Riyadh Season Cup, a three-team round-robin tournament, is part of the team’s first international tour, which will also include stops in El Salvador and Hong Kong.

“This is another major opportunity to create lasting relationships with passionate fans,” Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said.

“We are excited to connect with new supporters in Saudi Arabia, and also hope people all over the world will be tuning in to see a pair of dream matches like these.”

Argentine Messi and Portuguese Ronaldo have faced each other 35 times in their careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to 10 by Ronaldo, and nine draws between them. In those matches, Messi has tallied 21 goals and 12 assists, while Ronaldo has registered 20 goals and one assist.