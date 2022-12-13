Mukesh Ambani more interested in Arsenal than Manchester United, Liverpool - Reports

Football

Earlier, the Indian multi billionaire has been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool, who are available for sale with their American owners inviting bids for investments to buy the club.

Team Sportstar
13 December, 2022 10:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on October 1, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mukesh Ambani, the world’s richest man, has shown interest in Premier League club Arsenal, a report claimed.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani approaches Liverpool with takeover bid: report

The Athletic claimed Ambani is more interested in Arsenal than the two Manchester and Liverpool clubs. Since then, several media outlets have reported Ambani’s interest in the North London club.

“Ambani’s son Akash, 31, is, reported to be a big Arsenal fan,” The Athletic report claimed. It quoted an anonymous source who said the family would go for Arsenal.

Last month, The Mirror claimed that Ambani was considering a bid for Liverpool, with FSG reportedly seeking around £4bn for the club.

Also Read | Reliance Foundation Young Champs: Not just a feeder system for the ISL, but a training academy with a difference

The Glazer family, after 17 years of association with Manchester United, has announced its intention to “explore strategic alternatives” for the club “including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions”.

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has been the owner of Liverpool for 12 years. FSG, however, insisted that it is “fully committed to the success” of the Reds.

