MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row

The Italian side posted a video on TikTok with a high pitched voice showing Osimhen missing a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sunday, which was later deleted.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 07:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, top, in action during the Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese.
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, top, in action during the Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP
infoIcon

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, top, in action during the Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP

Napoli said on Thursday it never intended to offend their striker Victor Osimhen with mocking social media videos, but the Serie A champion stopped short of apologising to the Nigeria international.

The Italian side posted a video on TikTok with a high pitched voice showing Osimhen missing a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sunday, which was later deleted.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda later threatened legal action, while the 24-year-old player removed all images of himself in a Napoli shirt from his social media accounts.

“To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club,” read a statement on the team’s official website.

“Over the course of the summer Napoli rejected all offers to sign the striker – firm proof of the club’s appreciation of him.

“On social media, and TikTok particularly, expressive language is used in a light-hearted and playful manner. In this case involving Victor there was no intention of mockery or derision.

Read More | Bayern captain Neuer returns to training

“If Victor was in any way offended, this was not at all in the club’s intentions.”

Osimhen helped Napoli end its 33-year wait for a league title last season as he was Serie A’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Despite the row, he played and scored in Napoli’s 4-1 league win over Udinese on Wednesday to take his tally to four goals in seven games this season.

Champion Napoli is fifth in the league standings and will face Lecce on Saturday before hosting Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Victor Osimhen /

Napoli /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row
    Reuters
  2. Leander Paes: International Tennis Hall of Fame nomination belongs to everybody who has supported me in my journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh- Ramkumar in men’s doubles final in tennis; India vs Thailand in badminton women’s quarters; shooting results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  5. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, women’s 10m air pistol qualifications underway; Full schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row
    Reuters
  2. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  3. Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg
    AFP
  4. Pochettino hoping Chelsea can build momentum after Brighton win
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea defender Reece James charged by the FA after alleged altercation with match official
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli says it never intended to offend Osimhen amid row
    Reuters
  2. Leander Paes: International Tennis Hall of Fame nomination belongs to everybody who has supported me in my journey
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Saketh- Ramkumar in men’s doubles final in tennis; India vs Thailand in badminton women’s quarters; shooting results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  5. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, women’s 10m air pistol qualifications underway; Full schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment