Ex-striker Shevchenko elected Ukraine FA president

Former Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko was elected president of the country’s Football Association (UAF) on Thursday.

The 47-year-old received 93 out of 94 votes at the UAF Congress in Kyiv. Shevchenko, who is a delegate, could have cast the 94th vote but chose not to.

Shevchenko, who retired from playing in 2012 after featuring for Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan and Chelsea, replaces Andriy Pavelko, the UAF’s long-time president who faces trial in Ukraine on embezzlement charges. Pavelko has denied any wrongdoing.

Shevchenko is Ukraine’s all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 111 matches from 1995 to 2012.

He also managed Ukraine, leading the national team to the quarter-finals of the 2020 European Championship.