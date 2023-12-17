MagazineBuy Print

Osimhen back on target as Napoli beats Cagliari to go fourth in Serie A

Napoli is 11 points behind leader Inter Milan and two above fifth-placed AS Roma, which visits Lazio and Bologna respectively on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 08:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli (L) celebrates with teammate Giacomo Raspadori.
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli (L) celebrates with teammate Giacomo Raspadori. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli (L) celebrates with teammate Giacomo Raspadori. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the second half as Napoli eventually broke down Cagliari 2-1 at home in Serie A on Saturday and moved provisionally up to fourth in the standings.

Champion Napoli, which has struggled at home this season having gained just one point in its previous four league games at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, moved up two places to fourth on 27 points from 16 games.



ALSO READ | Luton’s Lockyer ‘stable’ after cardiac arrest as Bournemouth clash abandoned

Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to strong winds which slowed the entry of fans in some sectors while officials checked the roof of the stadium for safety reasons, Italian media reported.

Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani hit the post with a header for the hosts’ closest chance of the first half just before the half-hour mark as Walter Mazzarri’s side failed to benefit from their early domination, leaving the game level at halftime.

Osimhen headed Napoli in front in the 69th minute, with Cagliari keeper Simone Scuffet deflecting the ball onto the post only for it to bounce back into the net.

The Nigeria striker, who was crowned African Footballer of the Year on Monday, has now scored seven goals in Serie A this season and could have had more were it not for a recent hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than a month.

READ | Olise’s late penalty gives Crystal Palace unexpected 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Cagliari forward Leonardo Pavoletti briefly spoiled the fun for Napoli, equalising three minutes later from close range.

But Kvaratskhelia restored the home side’s lead with another goal that bounced in off the post after Osimhen teed him up 15 minutes from full time.

Winger Matteo Politano thought he had made it 3-1 with a low shot from outside the box shortly after, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Cagliari, which only beat Napoli once in its previous 24 games in Serie A, is in 16th place on 13 points. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

