Pro Kabaddi 2022: PKL 9 final to be held in Mumbai on December 17

Pro Kabaddi League’s eliminators are set to take place on December 13, with the semifinal two days later, while the final is scheduled on December 17, 2022.

17 November, 2022 16:05 IST
From Left to Right: Bengal Warriors’ Head Coach K Baskaran, Gujarat Giants’ Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh, Bengaluru Bulls’ Head Coach Randhir Singh, Telugu Titans’ Head Coach Venkatesh Goud and Puneri Paltan’s Head Coach BC Ramesh at the press conference ahead of the Hyderabad leg of PKL 9. | Photo Credit: PKL

The venue for the knockouts of the ongoing edition of the ProKabaddi League was announced in Hyderabad on Thursday. The playoff fixtures and the final wil be held at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Eliminator 1 and 2 will be held on December 13 while the semifinal will be held on December 15. The final is scheduled for December 17.

“Mumbai has always been a sport-loving city and especially a kabaddi-loving city. And therefore, we are very excited to organize the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Playoffs and Final in the City of Dreams. Of course, before the Playoffs and the Final, our prime focus will be to entertain the fans in Hyderabad. I look forward to kabaddi lovers in Hyderabad to make the most of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years,” league commissioner Anupam Goswami said.

PKL standings as of November 17

After two intense legs of kabaddi in Bengaluru and Pune, the PKL caravan moves to Hyderabad for the last round of league fixtures. Barring Telugu Titans, which has had a horror run in PKL 9 so far, the race to the playoffs remains a closely contested one with all 11 sides in with a chance.

“We are very excited to play in front of our home fans in Hyderabad. The fans will certainly spur us on to put up great performances and we can’t wait to entertain them in the stadium. Hopefully, we’ll strike form in our home city,” Telugu Titans head coach Venkatesh Goud said while hoping to see home fans turn out and support his side.

