Gujarat Giants’ shoddy defense haunted them once more as they fell to a close 47-50 loss against Dabang Delhi in the ProKabaddi League on Friday. Raider Parteek Dhaiya stole Naveen Kumar’s limelight by keeping Gujarat in the game but it was not enough to help the Giants pip the defending champion and improve its position on the points table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers made short work of Tamil Thalaivas with a 41-26 win. Thalaivas’ bad luck saw yet another injury - this time to their captain Sagar Rathee who is also their defensive lynchpin. The team lost momentum after he was stretchered off.

Talking about momentum, Patna Pirates never truly got going in their 23-33 loss to Haryana Steelers, with the defense struggling to find its feet against a patchy Haryana side. Haryana capitalised on a few good passages of play to turn the game to their advantage.

Jaipur went ahead of Bengaluru to occupy second place in the table. Thalaivas dropped from sixth place to seventh, as Dabang Delhi broke into the top six with their win on the night. Patna is placed eighth while Haryana is placed tenth. Gujarat remains in 11th place as a result of the loss to Delhi.

MATCHES PLAYED ON NOVEMBER 25 - HIGHLIGHTS

Gujarat Giants 47-50 Dabang Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26 Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers 33-23 Patna Pirates

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

UPDATED POINTS TABLE (After Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates on Friday)