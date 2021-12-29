Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Naveen helps Dabang Delhi rout Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants draws with Pardeep's UP Yoddha

Naveen Kumar was the star of the evening as he scored a staggering 24 points, the most he has ever scored in a single game, to steer Dabang Delhi to a commanding 52-35 win over defending champion Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Wednesday.

Dabang Delhi is the only side that is unbeaten in PKL 8 and will continue to top the standings with 18 points from four games, while Bengal Warriors will drop a place to the fourth spot.

Highlights: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Naveen Kumar scores 24 points, Dabang Delhi thrashes Bengal Warriors 52-35

Naveen was at his best from the get-go and was a constant thorn in the Bengal Warriors defence, which simply struggled to contain him. Such was the enormity of his raids that Bengal Warriors was All Out twice in the first 12 minutes of play, with the scoreboard reading 7-21, at the second All Out.

The scoreboard kept ticking for the Delhi team with every passing raid as Naveen and Vijay, with support from Jeeva Kumar in the defence put Dabang Delhi in a healthy position.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh rose to the occasion with a superb five-point raid when he cornered all the Delhi defenders and took them in his wake as Bengal tried to stage a comeback at 22-34. Maninder finished the game with 16 points but that wasn't enough to stop his side from slipping to another loss.

- Gujarat Giants draws with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha -

A tense encounter ended with both teams sharing the spoils as UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants played out a 32-32 draw. UP Yoddha could have gone for the kill as they had the last raid, but coach Jasveer Singh asked Pardeep Narwal to take no risks and simply secure the draw.

The result saw Gujarat Giants climb up to the second spot in the PKL 8 PKL 8 Points Table: Dabang Delhi tops table, Gujarat Giants climbs to second spot , while UP Yoddha climbed two spots to move to seventh.

Highlights: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Pardeep Narwal scores 11 points, UP Yoddha plays 32-32 tie with Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants would rue the result as it led for most parts of the match, holding a good 20-14 lead at the break, while UP Yoddha staged a spectacular comeback in the second half.

Pardeep got off to a slow start but came good when it mattered as he scored a Super 10 and inspired his side's comeback. Gujarat Giants, a side known for its defensive prowess, scored the most raid points of the evening as Rakesh Narwal bagged his third Super 10 and scored 13 points.