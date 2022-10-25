PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the opening game on October 25 to win its fourth straight game. With this 8-point defeat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen to second place in the standings with 26 points after seven games, trailing only to the new table-toppers Dabang Delhi, who has the same number of points but has played one fewer game.

With a 43-24 victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi season 9, Haryana Steelers finally snapped a losing streak of four games in a row.

The Titans, on the other hand, continue to struggle as they currently occupy the bottom spot in the points table with only seven points from seven games.

MATCHES TODAY: 25 OCTOBER, TUESDAY

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers