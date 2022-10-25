PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 21:58 IST
25 October, 2022 21:58 IST
Puneri Paltan handed Jaipur only its second loss of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 and propelled itself to the fourth position in the points table.

Puneri Paltan handed Jaipur only its second loss of the Pro Kabaddi season 9 and propelled itself to the fourth position in the points table. | Photo Credit: PKL

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Puneri Paltan defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the opening game on October 25 to win its fourth straight game. With this 8-point defeat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen to second place in the standings with 26 points after seven games, trailing only to the new table-toppers Dabang Delhi, who has the same number of points but has played one fewer game.

With a 43-24 victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi season 9, Haryana Steelers finally snapped a losing streak of four games in a row.

The Titans, on the other hand, continue to struggle as they currently occupy the bottom spot in the points table with only seven points from seven games.

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

MATCHES TODAY: 25 OCTOBER, TUESDAY

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

The ranking was updated after the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match on Tuesday, October 25.

Read more stories on PKL.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 78 Highlights: Fazel takes down Pawan as U Mumba thumps Bengaluru Bulls 45-34

Pro Kabaddi

Video Highlights: Dabang Delhi wins PKL 8, shocks Patna Pirates in tense final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us