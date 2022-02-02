Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates; Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat benched

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

5-2 Shrikant Jadhav gets a point now as he escapes Sunil's weak ankle hold.

4-2 Nitesh joins the action! He executes a beautiful ankle hold on Prashant and gets ample support from Ashu Singh.

3-2 Sajin lunges into a double thigh hold to get rid of Surender, not before the raider managed a bonus point.

2-1 First points on the board for Patna Pirates as Prashant Rai gets on the scorecard.

2-0 Surender strikes again as he gets the better of Shadloui in the left corner.

1-0 Surender Gill scores in his first raid to get the game going. Neeraj Kumar gifted him a freebie.

Patna Pirates won the toss and chose the right side of the court, UP Yoddha will raid first.

--

7:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu, Shubham, Aman, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Neeraj Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Sunil Narwal, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin

7:20pm: Pardeep Narwal seems to have crumbled under the weight of expectations at UP Yoddha. He was expected to spearhead the team's raiding department, but has done little to help his team’s cause. Although he did become the first player to score 1200 points in the PKL’s history earlier in the season, he has managed only 104 points from 211 raids in 15 matches. In comparison, Surender Gill, who is playing just his second season, has amassed 129 points from 14 matches and has made two raids lesser than Pardeep. What has led to this? I analyse - PKL 8: From dominance to despair - what's going wrong with PKL record-breaker Pardeep Narwal?

7:10pm: Patna Pirates had its worst game of the season as it lost by 21 points to the Jaipur Pink Panthers in its last game. The side conceded 51 points to succumb to one of its biggest defeats. The Pirates defence, which has been the best in the league this season, managed zero tackle points in the first half against Jaipur and gave up 15 raid points. The second half wasn’t much better either, as it mustered only five tackle points while giving up 12 raid points. The raiding unit scored 24 of the team’s 31 points but gave up 14 tackle points to Jaipur’s defence. Patna Pirates will also want to avenge its loss earlier in the season to UP Yoddha and exact revenge today.

7pm: UP Yoddha comes into today's game after slipping to its third successive loss yesterday. The side lost 26-31 to Bengaluru Bulls yesterday in a game that saw the defence shine but the raiders failed to get going. Skipper Nitesh Kumar had a good game as he picked up six tackle points and Sumit also excelled with four tackle points, while Ashu Singh scored three. The raiding unit, however, had a rough night. Surender Gill had a rare off day, while Pardeep Narwal’s woes continued as he managed just four points. The side will be eager to snap its winless run and get back to winning ways.

Pardeep Narwal managed just four points against Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday. - PKL

