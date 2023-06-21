Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games

Alpine skiing combined at the 2026 Winter Olympics will feature two specialists in a team instead of one skier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 13:08 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alpine skiing combined at the 2026 Winter Olympics will feature two specialists in a team instead of one skier, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

Previously, the men’s and women’s combined had an individual skier compete in a downhill or super-G and then a slalom, with the quickest aggregate time determining the winner.

For the Milan-Cortina Games in Italy, the format will involve two skiers of the same gender representing a nation with one specialist taking a downhill run and the other tackling the slalom course.

ALSO READ
Sweden to move ahead with 2030 Winter Games bid

The International Ski Federation (FIS) said last month that the team combined would be added to the upcoming Alpine World Cup season at a men’s event in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

The individual combined last featured on the World Cup calendar in the 2019-20 season. It had been on the Olympic programme since its return in 1988, having been dropped in 1952 after it was first staged in 1936.

In cross-country skiing, men and women will race the same distances at the Olympics for the first time in 2026, the IOC said, a year after FIS implemented the change for the 2022-23 World Cup.

Olympic team events for Nordic combined and men’s ski jumping will be reduced from four athletes per nation to two, the IOC said.

The Nordic combined team event will change its cross-country skiing format from 4x5km to 2x7.5km.

The sport’s Olympic spot is at risk due to low interest, with the IOC saying last year it had “by far the lowest audience numbers” of the 2022 Beijing Games. It remains the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are not allowed to compete. 

Related Topics

2026 Winter Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters
    PTI
  4. The Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked crucial WTC points; players fined
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chirag believes combining with Satwik to be ‘one of his career defining moments’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 20
    Team Sportstar
  3. Giro d’Italia winner Roglic will not ride Tour de France
    Reuters
  4. French investigators raid headquarters of Paris Olympics organisers
    AP
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis schedule out; Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis kickstart Season 4 on July 13
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy, Kashyap sail into pre-quarters
    PTI
  4. The Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked crucial WTC points; players fined
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chirag believes combining with Satwik to be ‘one of his career defining moments’
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment