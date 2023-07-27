FISU World University Games: India’s performance at the Games so far and Indians in action in 2023

The World University Games dates its origin back to 1923. While World War II put an end to the sporting activities, the tournament continued after the war ceased. India began participating at the World University Games from 1959 onwards.
However India won its first ever Universiade medal not before 1973 when Sambadi Boroute won bronze in the women’s 48kg wrestling. Wrestling was an optional sport at times in the biennial event.
India won its first gold at the University Games as Harveen Sarao clinched the women’s 10m air pistol event in 2007. She went on to win a bronze in the team event in the same edition, soon after clinching two golds in the same two events in 2011.
Indrajeet Singh was India’s first athletics medal when he bagged silver in the men’s shot put in 2013. He soon turned it to gold in 2015. India recorded the most medals in 2015 with five medals including one gold, one silver and three bronze.
|Year
|Athlete/Team (Event)
|Medal
|1973
|Sambadi Boroute (women’s 48kg wrestling)
|bronze
|1979
|Bal Nandan (men’s tennis)
|silver
|2007
|Harveen Sarao (women’s 10m air pistol)
|gold
|2007
|Women’s team 10m air pistol
|bronze
|2011
|Harveen Sarao (women’s10m air pistol)
|gold
|2011
|Women’s team 10m air pistol
|gold
|2011
|Women’s compound team
|bronze
|2013
|Indrajeet Singh (Men’s shot put)
|silver
|2015
|Women’s team compound
|bronze
|2015
|Mixed team compound
|silver
|2015
|Indrajeet Singh (Men’s shot put)
|gold
|2015
|Men’s team 10m air rifle
|bronze
|2015
|Men’s team 25m rapid fire pistol
|bronze
|2017
|Sanjivani Jadhav (women’s 10000m)
|silver
|2019
|Elavenil Valarivan (women’s 10m air rifle)
|silver
|2019
|Bajwa Angad Vir Singh (men’s individual skeet)
|bronze
|2019
|Women’s team 10m air rifle
|bronze
|2019
|Dutee Chand (women’s 100m)
|gold
Which Indians will be in action at the the FISU World University Games 2023?
Jyothi Yarraji, Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh along with 230 plus other Indian athletes will take part at the FISU World University Games 2021 in Chengdu, China from July 28 to August 8.
The Indian contingent will be competing in 12 sporting events and hope to increase the number of medals from that of 2015 (five medals- one gold, one silver and three bronze).
This edition of the Games was originally scheduled to take place from August 16 to 27, 2021. Due to Covid-19 and the clash of dates with the Tokyo Olympics, it was postponed to 2022 and further to 2023 due to the pandemic.
The Chengdu 2021 Games has replaced the 2023 Games that was to place in Yekaterinburg, who were stripped of the hosting rights after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
269 medal events spanning over three days will see 9500 plus athletes and officials. The FISU Games Village will be located on the Chengdu University campus.
The events will take place over 47 venues, including one each venue for the opening and closing ceremony and 45 newly built for the event.
The opening ceremony will take place at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park Stadium on July 28, while the closing ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 8 at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park.
Indians in action at the World University Games 2023
When and where to watch FISU World University Games 2021?
FISU World University Games will be streamed on FISU.tv from July 28 to August 8.
