Indian sports news wrap, October 15: Aditi, Tvesa make cut in New York

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on Saturday, October 15.

GOLF

Aditi, Tvesa make cut in New York

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok (T-37) and Tvesa Malik (T-44) made the cut comfortably at the Aramco Team Series – New York as the conditions improved on the second day of the tournament.

Aditi carded a second successive 74 with one birdie against three bogeys, the same as the first day.

With 4-over 148, she was lying T-37, slipping down from overnight T-22.

Tvesa, in the meantime, improved on her first card. She shot 73 after a 76 on the first day. At 5-over 149, she is lying T-44.

Tvesa, who was part of the team that led after the first day, saw her side slip down to tied-fifth, as she shot 73 and her teammates Leona Maguire and Liz Young carded 72 each. The amateur Golden Tate shot 100.

The team event was won by Johanna Gustavsson’s team, who swept to an impressive victory.

- PTI

Another early exit for Shubhankar Sharma in Europe

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured another disappointing week, adding an ordinary 3-over 74 to his first round 78 and missed the cut at the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain.

Sharma did have three birdies but also dropped six bogeys to finish with 73, making an early exit.

Local player Angel Hidalgo shared the lead at the halfway stage after posting a sparkling second-round 63.

The 24-year-old home favourite produced a putting masterclass at Real Club Valderrama, holing a series of lengthy birdie efforts and pulling off some impressive par saves as he made eight birdies and no bogeys to sit alongside Australian Min Woo Lee and fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui on nine-under par.

First round co-leader Lee joined Hidalgo at the summit in the afternoon thanks to a 67 which featured a magnificent eagle, three birdies and a single bogey.

- PTI

Sneha tops LET Pre-qualifier as 4 Indians head to final stage of Tour

Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh took the honours as she closed with a dramatic birdie while overtaking the leader, Sock Hwee Koh, on the final hole of the LET Pre Qualifier Event in Asia.

Sneha made waves as an amateur by winning a Pro event on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Sneha (74-71-66-70) totalled 7-under 281 as four Indian girls figured from among the top nine who qualified for the 90-hole final stage of the LET Qualifying School.

The other three are Hitaashee Bakshi (68-74-71-71) at 4-under 284 in third place, Neha Tripathi (72-73-74-70) at even par 288 in Tied-sixth and Seher Atwal (72-77-73-78) at one-over 289 in ninth place.

The LET Final Qualifier will be held at La Manga Club in Cartagena, Spain in December.

They also qualify for the Australian PGA Tour 2023.

Sneha had one birdie against two bogeys on the front nine, while she had four birdies against one bogey on the back nine in her round of 2-under 70 and a total of 7-under 281. Sock Hwee shot 72 and was 6-under 282.

Sneha trailed long-time leader Sock Hwee Koh by a single shot heading into the 18th at Classic Golf and Country Club, before a bogey for the leader and a birdie for Sneha saw the lead change hands with the final shot of the week.

The 18-year-old had brought herself into contention with a fantastic round of 66 on day three to sit one off the lead, before shooting 70 in the final round to finish top of the standings in New Delhi, just a couple of months after turning professional.

Four birdies in the final seven holes saw the teenager overcome Singapore’s Koh in the final stages, including a run of three in a row on holes 12, 13 and 14 to put her top of the final standings.

“Since I’ve turned pro I’ve finished second, third, fourth but never at the top of the leaderboard, so I’m really happy to win today,” Sneha said.

“I had to be patient out there and had to wait for the putts to drop, they were going beside the hole and not in the hole, but then those three came at once which was great to bring me back into contention.

“I knew the last was a short par-five on the last so I knew I had to go for a birdie and then whatever happens will happen, everything else is out of my control.” Sneha regained her composure after dropping a shot on the 16th to birdie the last to claim the victory.

Behind Hitaashee, who was third, Thailand’s Onkanok Soisuwan shot 70 to finish in fourth on -3 overall.

Australian Jordan O’Brien’s second successive round of 71 was enough to earn a fifth-place finish after finishing the week on level-par, while Neha Tripathi of India and Wenyung Keh of New Zealand finished in a tie for sixth on +1 after final day scores of 70 and 72 respectively.

Seher Atwal, the niece of PGA Tour player Arjun Atwal, fired the round of the day 68 to finish in eighth on 2-over 290 to book herself a spot in Spain later in the year, while South Africa’s Cara Gorlei is the last of those to qualify on +5, after shooting 78 on day four.

-PTI

TENNIS

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari overcame an indifferent start to beat Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the women’s semifinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

In the final, Vaidehi will face the second seed, and former finalist, Sai Samhitha. Sai was more in control as she beat Akanksha Nitture in straight sets.

Oges Theyjo and Kabir Hans celebrate their doubles victory in the National tennis championship in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Sai had a lot more to cheer as she won the doubles title with the energetic Smriti Bhasin, beating Yubarani Banerjee and Akanksha Nitture 10-6 in the super tie-break.

In the men’s event, top seed Manish Sureshkumar handled the challenge from the towering Chirag Duhan with composure. Chirag did not get into his rhythm and even though he did save match point from 3-5, Manish was far too crafty not to tighten the noose.

It was an outstanding tournament for Chirag as he came through the qualifying event, won three rounds in three sets each before losing his way against the top seed.

In the final, Manish will be challenged by second seed Digvijay Pratap Singh who beat the former national champion Vishnu Vardhan in straight sets.

Oges Theyjo and Kabir Hans beat Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar in a thriller, 10-8 in the super tie-break, for the men’s doubles title.

The results:

Men (semifinals): Manish Sureshkumar bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-4; Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (final): Oges Theyjo & Kabir Hans bt Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar 3-6, 6-3, [10-8].

Women (semifinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Vaishnavi Adkar 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; Sai Samhitha bt Aknaksha Nitture 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Smriti Bhasin & Sai Samhitha bt Yubarani Banerjee & Akanksha NItture 6-4, 6-7(6), [10-6].

Under-18 boys (semifinals): Aman Dahiya bt Daksh Prasad 6-2, 6-2; Denim Yadav bt Adhirit Awal 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.

Doubles (final): Rethin Pranav & Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Daksh Prasad & Bushan Haobam 5-7, 7-6(1), [10-6].

Under-18 girls (semifinals): Suhitha Maruri bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 6-0; Madhurima Sawant bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (final): Lakshmi Prabha & SR Ananya bt Madhurima Sawant & Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ITF Masters 400 tournament

Yogesh Shah beat Eknath Kinikar 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the over-65 final of the ITF Masters-400 tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Saturday.

In the women’s over-45 event, played on a league format, Mayuka Sakai won the title, and Sonal Vohra finished runner-up. In the over-35 final, Priyanka Mehta beat Arti Ganes 7-5, 7-5.

The results (finals):

Over-35: Indra Kumar Mahajan bt Ravindranath Pandey 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Over-40: Narendra Singh Choudhary bt Mandar Wakankar 6-2, 3-0 (retired).

Over-45: Nitten Kirrtane bt Tapan Sharma 6-0, 6-1.

Over-50: Jagdish Tanwar bt Shankar Krishnaswamy 6-0, 6-0.

Over-55: Chandra Bhushan bt Kumar Rajan 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Over-60: Pawan Jain bt Dipankar Chakravarti 6-1, 6-1.

Over-65: Yogesh Shah bt Eknath Kinikar 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

Over-70: Surinder Mohan Sharma bt Dhaval Patel 6-2, 6-1.

Women: Over-35: Priyanka Mehta bt Arti Ganesh 7-5, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Anirudh and Vijay Sundar in Challenger final

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Ezekiel Clark and Alfredo Perez 6-1, 7-5 to make the doubles final of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Fairfield, USA.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Fredericton in Canada, Karman Kaur Thandi was beaten in the quarterfinals 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1 by En-Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei.

In the ITF men’s event in Monastir, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha won the doubles title, beating Maximus Jones and Parikshit Somani in the final.

The results:

$53,120 Challenger, Fairfield, USA

Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Ezekiel Clark & Alfredo Perez 6-1, 7-5.

$60,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (quarterfinals): Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) & Wei Sijia (Chn) bt Estelle Cascino (Fra) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand

Singles (quarterfinals): Daria Kudashova bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 7-5, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Cherbourg En Contentin, France

Doubles (final): Irene Burillo Escorihuela & Andrea Lazaro Garcia (Esp) bt Rosalie Van der HOek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Fredericton, Canada

Singles (quarterfinals): En-Shuo Liang (Tpe) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Doubles (semifinals): I-Hsuan Cho & Yi Tsen Cho (Tpe) bt Nicole Nadel (Isr) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6-7(5), [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (final): Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Maximus Jones (Tha) & Parikshit Somani 6-3, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bridge

Formidables was leading against Mind and Matter 127-43 at the halfway stage of the semifinals of Team of Four Gold event in the 19th HCL International bridge championship on Saturday.

In the other semifinals, Dhampur Sugar led 84-45 against Hope N Prey.

In the Team of Four Silver event semifinals, Prayas led 59.3-41 against Lucky-6; while EISK was leading 67-66 against Pradeep.

The top 48 pairs qualified for the third stage from among 112 in the MP Pairs event.They were joined by 18 more pairs. The top 27 pairs from this stage will compete in the Match Point Pairs Gold final. Pairs ranked from 28 to 53 will play the Match Point Pair Silver final. The rest of the 13 pairs will join the IMP pairs final.

Prakash Gupta and Somnath Mitra won the Match Point Pairs Strata-II title from among 106 pairs.

The IMP pairs event featuring 172 pairs will lead to 65 pairs qualifying for the final.

The results:

Team of Four Gold (quarterfinals): Formidables bt Texan Aces 110-72; Hope N Prey bt Mavericks 167-90; Dhampur Sugar bt Rampage 174-72; Mind and Mtter bt Tornate 106.7-102.