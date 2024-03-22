MagazineBuy Print

Malaysia government rejects offer to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 12:48 IST , KUALA LUMPUR - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs for 2026 Commonwealth Games.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs for 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs for 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Malaysia’s government has rejected an offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, its sports ministry said on Friday, due to uncertainty over the economic impact and insufficient funding offered to take on the event.

Malaysia was asked to step in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host, citing ballooning costs. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) had offered 100 million pounds ($126.21 million) to Malaysia as supporting funds.

The offer “will not be able to cover the overall cost of hosting a large-scale sports event,” Malaysia’s sports and youth ministry said in a statement.

“Additionally, the economic impact could not be identified in this short timeframe.”

The issue had received a mixed response in Malaysia amid concerns over spending costs and lack of preparation time.

READ | Best not to host 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds needed, says Malaysia sports minister

Victoria’s withdrawal as host placed the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event in doubt and raised questions about the benefits and continued relevance of the Games.

The English city of Birmingham, which had been due to host in 2026, stepped in to save the 2022 Games after South Africa was stripped of hosting rights over a lack of progress in preparations.

Birmingham’s decision to host in 2022 led to the CGF scrambling to find another host for 2026 and Victoria had been the only viable candidate after several other cities withdrew from the bidding process over cost concerns.

The Games includes former British colonies and includes Australia, New Zealand, Canada, England and South Africa, among others.

