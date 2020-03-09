Weekly Digest (Mar 2-8): Australia clinches fifth T20 Women's World title, United wins Manchester derby

CRICKET

Alyssa Healy struck a 39-ball 75 as Australia thrashed India by 85 runs to claim a fifth T20 World Cup title in front of an MCG crowd of 86,174. (REPORT)

Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket. Jaffer retires after having played 260 first-class games, scoring 19,410 runs at an average of 50.67. He scored 57 hundreds and 91 fifties with a highest score of 314. The Mumbaikar represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scoring 1944 runs, including five hundreds and 11 fifties. (REPORT)

South Africa will travel to India for the three-match one-day series starting on March 12. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday issued a statement to dispel fears that the series may be called off due to the threat from coronavirus. (REPORT)

Sunil Joshi, the former left-arm spinner, and his contemporary pacer Harvinder Singh emerged as dark horses in the race for the two vacant national selectors’ posts. While Joshi, on the basis being the most-capped Test cricketer, will chair the five-member panel in place of M.S.K. Prasad, Harvinder comes in for Gagan Khoda. (REPORT)

Jaydev Unadkat’s seven-wicket haul — 10 overall — helped Saurashtra thrash Gujarat by 92 runs and reach its second consecutive Ranji Trophy final, and the third in five years. Saurashtra will play Bengal, which defeated Karnataka in the other semifinal, at home in the final on March 9. (REPORT)

ISL:

ATK forwards David Williams and Roy Krishna struck the goals to help it down Bengaluru FC and set a final date with Chennaiyin FC. (REPORT)

Two-time champion Chennaiyin FC sealed its place in the ISL 2019-20 final after beating FC Goa 6-5 on aggregate. It lost the second leg 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium, with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nerijus Valskis scoring the away goals. For Goa, Mourtada Fall scored a brace, while a goal from Edu Bedia and a Lucian Goian own-goal made the second leg a six-goal thriller. (REPORT)

PREMIER LEAGUE AND FA CUP:

Manchester United completed a first Premier League double over Manchester City for 10 years as Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay starred in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford. (REPORT)

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round thanks to goals from Willian and Ross Barkley. It will face Leicester City in the quarterfinal. (REPORT)

Holder Manchester City beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough in the FA Cup fifth round to progress to the quarterfinals, where it will face Newcastle United. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur lost to Norwich City on penalties at home in the FA Cup, with Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul emerging as a shootout hero once again. (REPORT)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scoring for the Reds after Callum Wilson had put the Cherries ahead early in the first half. (REPORT)

Alexandre Lacazette scored the winner after coming on as a second-half substitute to help Arsenal beat West Ham United at Emirates Stadium. (REPORT)

Carlo Ancelotti's return to Stamford Bridge ended with Everton suffering a chastening 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Chelsea beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge to cap off a good week, with Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giround scoring the goals. (REPORT)

LA LIGA

A Lionel Messi penalty helped Barcelona beat Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Saturday, taking the Catalan club above Real Madrid before Los Blancos plays on Sunday. (REPORT)

Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos converted his penalty to help secure a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Goals from Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix had put Diego Simeone’s men 2-1 ahead, after Luuk de Jong had given the host the lead, but Ocampos scored from the spot two minutes before half-time to level the score. (REPORT)

BUNDESLIGA

Defender Achraf Hakimi scored the winner for Borussia Dortmund to help secure the three points against Borussia Monchengladbach and move up to second on the Bundesliga table, above RB Leipzig. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan entered top-20 in the latest ITTF men’s doubles world ranking. (Report)

MOTORSPORT:

Jorge Lorenzo retired from racing in November, but the former MotoGP champion will be back on the grid for the Catalan Grand Prix. (REPORT)

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix this month will be held without fans in attendance due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. (REPORT)

The FIA responded to criticism from seven Formula One teams by saying it reached a deal with Ferrari because it could not prove the Italians had cheated. (REPORT)

A day after the first race of 2020, the Qatar Grand Prix, was cancelled, it was confirmed the second event of the year, the Thailand Grand Prix, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (READ)

KABADDI:

Pawan Sehrawat and Sonali Shingate starred for the Indian Railways as the teams won the men's and women's Senior Nationals final for the second year in a row. (READ)

Veteran Anup Kumar says that the Senior National tournaments are among the most important kabaddi competitions in the country. (READ)

SHOOTING

The ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi, scheduled from March 15-26, is likely to be postponed following concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. (Read)

The Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughalakabad was scheduled to host the shooting World Cup from March 15 to 25. - PTI

BADMINTON

Indian shuttlers, including H.S. Prannoy and world no 10 men’s pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have withdrawn from next week’s All England Championships due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. (REPORT)

The Badminton Asia Championships, have been moved out of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Former champions P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been handed tricky draws at the upcoming Yonex India Open which remains under the scanner in the wake of 30-plus positive novel coronavirus cases reported in the country. (REPORT)

BOXING

Pooja Rani became the first Indian pugilist to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she beat Pornnipa Chutee in the continental qualifiers on Sunday. (Report)

FC star Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. but dismissed the boxing legend's demand for $600million. (Report)

The AIBA has postponed its annual Congress in Budapest by three months to June, citing the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. (Report)

ATHLETICS:

The Paris Marathon, scheduled for April 5 with 60,000 registered runners, has been postponed until October 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Report)

Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Ruth Jebet has been handed a four-year ban after being found guilty of testing positive for the banned blood booster recombinant erythropoietin. (Report)

TENNIS:

ATP and WTA have announced a host of measures aimed to combat the spread of coronavirus. (Report)

Marin Cilic proved too strong for India’s No.1 Sumit Nagal, helping Croatia seal the Davis Cup tie. (Report)

Sania and Ankita won the decisive doubles as India beat Indonesia to enter the World Group play-off in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament.(Report)