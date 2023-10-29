MagazineBuy Print

National Games 2023: Record holders Manikanta, Giridharani suffer defeats in 100m

The Manikanta, 22, was in the lead at the half-mark mark but shortly after that he began limping a bit and finally finished fourth as Tamil Nadu’s V.K. Elakkiyadasan grabbed the gold.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 22:02 IST , PANAJI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Tamil Nadu’s V.K. Elakkiyadasan (Chest No, 684, in black) emerged as the fastest man in the National Games by winning the 100m as national record-holder Manikanta (right, No 601) grimaces in pain as he finishes fourth.
Tamil Nadu’s V.K. Elakkiyadasan (Chest No, 684, in black) emerged as the fastest man in the National Games by winning the 100m as national record-holder Manikanta (right, No 601) grimaces in pain as he finishes fourth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements
Manikanta Hoblidhar had a sensational run at the recent National Open in Bengaluru, improving his personal best with every round and finally taking the 100m gold with a new national record (10.23s). But one saw a very different Manikanta in the 37 th National Games at the Bambolim Athletics Stadium here on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old was in the lead at the half-mark mark but shortly after that he began limping a bit and finally finished fourth as Tamil Nadu’s V.K. Elakkiyadasan grabbed the gold.

“I pulled my hamstring,” explained Manikanta.

The recent National Open, which came towards the end of the season, had seen a string of strange and sensational performances, especially in the 100m, and the National Anti-Doping Agency was on full alert here, taking the top four finishers in the race for a dope test.

Karnataka’s S.S. Sneha (in green, chest No, 324) raises her hand in celebration after winning the women’s 100m at the National Games in Panaji on Saturday.
Karnataka’s S.S. Sneha (in green, chest No, 324) raises her hand in celebration after winning the women’s 100m at the National Games in Panaji on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The women’s 100m also saw a big surprise with Karnataka’s S.S. Sneha shocking Tamil Nadu’s R. Giridharani, the National Open champion and the country’s fastest this year, for the title.

“We were very close in the National Open so I felt I could do it,” said Sneha who was winning her first major National title.

In the end, Giridharani could just manage a bronze, behind Srabani Nanda. “I had fever after the National Open and it took time to recover,” said the 22-year-old from Chennai who was in a bit of a hurry as she had to take a dope test.

Meanwhile, Asian Games 10,000m bronze medallist Gulveer Singh appeared to be in some trouble in the 5000m but he broke away from the pack with about 50m to go to take the gold.

“I took a break after the Asian Games, I went home and did not train properly for the National Games but I knew I’d win the gold,” said Gulveer.

The results (winners only):
Men: 100m: V.K. Elakkiyadasan (TN) 10.36s. 5000m: Gulveer Singh (Ser) 14:13.03s. High jump: Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.14m.
Women: 100m: S.S. Sneha (Kar) 11.45s. 10,000m: Seema(HP) 33:20.75s. Discus throw: Seema Punia (UP) 52.51m.

