National Games 2023: Venue impacted by heavy rain but organisers confident show will go on

The unseasonal rains in Goa on Wednesday severely impacted the National Games venue in Campal but the organisers assured that the competition schedule will not be affected.

Puddles were formed around the National Games venue in the Campal area on Wednesday morning, resulting in the discontinuation of the electric supply.

State sports minister Govind Gaude visited Campal in the morning to meet the players.

A senior National Games official said three games – Kalaripayattu, Yogasanas and Judo are scheduled to be held in the venue with hangers on Wednesday.

He said that the Games may be delayed a bit as an alternate arrangement is being made for restoring electricity. “There will be not much difference in the timings of the games,” the official said.

Talking to reporters, Gaude said that all the disciplines except Yogasana were scheduled to conclude at the Campal venue by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday. “There is no impact on the conduct of the games,” he said.

The minister said he had visited Campal at 4.45 a.m. on Wednesday when the rains started and had moved all the machinery to ensure the games were not disrupted.

The National Games will conclude on November 9.