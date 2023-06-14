Magazine

North Korea registers for Asian Games in China - Report

The Games will take place from September 23 to October 8, a year after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not known if North Korea will ease its tight COVID-19 restrictions and let athletes take part.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 17:02 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The North Korea contingent during the 2014 Asian Games.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The North Korea contingent during the 2014 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The North Korea contingent during the 2014 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

North Korea has registered to participate in this year’s Asian Games in China, a move that could potentially mark the country’s comeback to the international sports stage after the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, a year after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not known if North Korea will ease its tight COVID-19 restrictions.

North Korea has self-imposed lockdowns aimed at preventing COVID-19 outbreaks and is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

North Korea skipped the 2024 Olympic Games qualifying weightlifting competition in Cuba earlier this month after registering 14 athletes for the tournament.

Kyodo reported that China’s deputy sports minister Zhou Jinqiang said that this year’s edition would be the “largest and highest-level international comprehensive sports event”, with 45 Olympic Asian committees participating.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
