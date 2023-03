Sports schedule, March 2023: WPL, All England Open, Women’s World Boxing Championships and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for March 2023 which features Women’s Premier League, All England Open, UEFA Champions League knockout stage and more.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League will be played between March 4 and 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CRICKET February 4-March 13: India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy March 1-5: Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2023 final - Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior March 1: Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur March 3: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur March 4-26: Women’s Premier League Till March 4: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test - Supersport Park, Centurion March 6: Bangladesh vs England, 3rd ODI - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Also Read Team India’s 2023-27 full cricket schedule: WTC, World Cup fixtures, dates, venues, all you need to know March 8-12: South Africa vs West Indies 2nd Test - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg March 9-13: New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 9: Bangladesh vs England, 1st T20I - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram March 12: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur March 14: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur March 16: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI - Buffalo Park, East London March 17-21: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test - Basin Reserve, Wellington March 17: India vs Australia, 1st ODI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai March 18: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI - Sylhet District Stadium March 18: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI - Buffalo Park, East London March 19: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - YS Raja Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam March 20: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI - Sylhet District Stadium March 21: South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom March 22: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai March 23: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI - Sylhet District Stadium March 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Eden Park March 25: South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I - Supersport Park, Centurion March 26: South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - Supersport Park, Centurion March 27: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st T20I - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram March 28: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI - Hagley Oval, Christchurch March 28: South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg March 29: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram March 31: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI - Seddon Park, Hamilton March 31: South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI - Supersport Park, Centurion March 31: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram March 31 - May 28: Indian Premier League FOOTBALL March 3-18: Indian Super League Knockout Stage November 12 - March 2, 2023: I-League Premier League March 2: Arsenal vs Everton March 2: Liverpool vs Wolves March 4: Manchester City vs Newcastle United March 4: Arsenal vs Bournemouth March 4: Wolves vs Spurs March 4: Chelsea vs Leeds United March 5: Liverpool vs Manchester United March 11: Bournemouth vs Liverpool March 11: Leicester City vs Chelsea March 11: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest March 11: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City March 12: Fulham vs Arsenal March 12: Manchester United vs Southampton March 18: Liverpool vs Fulham March 18: Chelsea vs Everton March 19: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace March 19: Brighton vs Manchester United March 19: Manchester City vs West Ham United La-Liga March 5: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla March 5: Barcelona vs Valencia March 6: Real Betis vs Real Madrid March 11: Real Madrid vs Espanyol March 13: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona March 14: Girona vs Atletico Madrid March 19: Atletico Madrid vs Valencia March 20: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Bundesliga March 4: Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig March 4: Union Berlin vs FC Cologne March 4: VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich March 11: Bayern Munich vs Augsburg March 11: Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund March 13: Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin March 18: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Cologne March 19: Union Berlin vs Frankfurt March 19: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Serie A March 4: Napoli vs Lazio March 5: Fiorentina vs AC Milan March 5: Inter Milan vs Lecce March 6: Roma vs Juventus March 11: Spezia vs Inter Milan March 11: Napoli vs Atalanta March 13: Juventus vs Sampdoria March 14: AC Milan vs Salernitana March 19: Udinese vs AC Milan March 19: Torino vs Napoli March 20: Inter Milan vs Juventus Ligue 1 March 5: PSG vs Nnates March 12: Brest vs PSG March 19: PSG vs Rennes UEFA Champions League (Round of 16, 2nd leg) March 8: Benfica vs Club Brugge March 8: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund March 9: Spurs vs AC Milan March 9: Bayern Munich vs PSG March 15: FC Porto vs Inter Milan March 15: Manchester City vs RB Leipzig March 16: Real Madrid vs Liverpool March 16: Napoli vs Frankfurt Europa League (Round of 16) March 9: Sporting CP vs Arsenal (1st leg) March 10: Juventus vs Freiburg(1st leg) March 10: Manchester United vs Real Betis (1st leg) March 16: Freiburg vs Juventus (2nd leg) March 16: Real Betis vs Manchester United (2nd leg) March 17: Arsenal vs Sporting CP (2nd leg) TENNIS Till March 4: ATP500 Dubai Till March 4: ATP500 Acapulco Till March 5: ATP250 Santiago Till March 5: WTA250 Monterrey Till March 5: WTA250 Austin March 8-19: Indian Wells Masters (Both ATP and WTA) March 21 - April 2: WTA1000 Miami March 22 - April 2: ATP1000 Miami BOXING March 15-26: Women’s World Championship - New Delhi HOCKEY March 10: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - Rourkela March 12: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Australia - Rourkela March 13: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - Rourkela March 15: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Australia - Rourkela VOLLEYBALL February 4-March 5: Prime Volleyball League BADMINTON March 7-12: German Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) - Mulheim March 14-19: All England Open (BWF World Tour Super 1000) - Birmingham March 21-26: Swiss Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) - Basel March 28 - April 2: Madrid Masters (BWF World Tour Super 300) - Madrid FORMULA ONE March 5: Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir March 19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah READ: Full F1 2023 schedule ATHLETICS March 1: Indian Open Throws Competition - IIS, Bellary, Karnataka March 2: Indian Open Jumps Competition - IIS, Bellary, Karnataka March 5-6: Indian Open 400m Competition - LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala March 5: Tokyo Marathon March 10-12: National Youth Athletics Championships - Udupi, Karnataka March 12: Nagoya Women's Marathon March 19: Seoul Marathon March 20: Indian Grand Prix 1 - LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala March 27: Indian Grand Prix 2 - LNCPE, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala TABLE TENNIS Till March 5: WTT Star Contender Goa March 7-19: Singapore Smash SHOOTING March 1-10: Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup - Jakarta, Indonesia March 4-13: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Doha, Qatar March 20-27: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol - Bhopal March 25 - April 3: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Larnaca, Cyprus GOLF March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational (PGA) - Orlando, Florida March 2-5: Women's World Championship (LPGA) - Singapore March 9-12: THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA) - Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 22-26: World Golf Championships (PGA) - Austin, Texas March 23-26: LPGA Drive On Championship - Gold Canyon, Arizona March 30 - April 2: DIO Implant LA Open (LPGA) - Palos Verdes