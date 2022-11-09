Uttar Pradesh to host 2023 Khelo India University Games

Uttar Pradesh will host the 2023 Khelo India University Games, the third edition of the event.

Lucknow will be the main host city for the multi-discipline event in which almost 6000 athletes from all over the country are expected to participate.

The event will comprise nearly 20 disciplines. Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar could be used as additional venues in case the number increases.

The inaugural edition of the multi-discipline event was held in 2020 in Odisha while Karnataka was the host for the second edition held earlier this year.