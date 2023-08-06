MagazineBuy Print

Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhoea after Sunderland triathlon event

After a swim off Sunderland’s Roker beach last weekend, the athletes complained that they were suffering from sickness and diarrhoea.

Published : Aug 06, 2023

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle was one of the many triathletes who fell ill after swimming in the sea during the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle was one of the many triathletes who fell ill after swimming in the sea during the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland. | Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle was one of the many triathletes who fell ill after swimming in the sea during the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland. | Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

At least 57 participants fell ill after competing in sea swimming events at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland, North East of England, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

After a swim off Sunderland’s Roker beach last weekend, the athletes complained that they were suffering from sickness and diarrhoea.

It was reported that the UK Health Security Agency said it would test samples from those affected to establish the cause of the illnesses and any common pathogens.

Australian triathlete Jacob Birtwhistle posted on Instagram earlier this week that he felt unwell after the race.

“Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that’s what happens when you swim in shit,” adding that he believed the swim should have been cancelled.

The triathlon event in Sunderland served as the British leg of the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series and coincided with the qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Around 2000 people participated in the race which also included a family event.

The national governing body, British Triathlon, stated on Thursday its commitment to collaborating with Sunderland City Council and the health authorities to establish the cause of the illnesses.

Water companies in Britain have been facing criticism over raw sewage releases, which have led to the poor quality of rivers and beaches.

