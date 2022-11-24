Star Life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal baby name on Barcelona jersey

In a post by Alia Bhatt on social media, the baby’s name could be seen on the back of a Barcelona shirt.

24 November, 2022 21:35 IST
We all know Ranbir Kapoor loves football. The Bollywood star is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and is a sworn Barcelona loyal. He took that love a step further when he and wife Alia Bhatt revealed the name of their infant daughter - Raha.

In a post on Alia Bhatt’s social media handles, the couple and their daughter can be seen in the foreground with focus on the baby’s name on the back of a Barcelona kit framed on the wall.

The Brahmastra actor explained the meaning of the name chosen by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.,” Bhatt wrote.

Raha was born on November 6.

