Shubman Gill on the rise, quickest ever to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

The rising star of Indian cricket reached the milestone in 38 innings, eclipsing Hashim Amla’s record that had stood since 2011.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 14:42 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Shubman Gill.
Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shubman Gill’s feat


38 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach a personal milestone of 2000 runs in his ODI career. His landmark is now the quickest among 245 batters while aggregating 2000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill bettered the 12-year record of 40 innings, previously held by South African Hashim Amla since January 2011.

Quickest to reach 2000 career runs (in fewest innings) in ODI cricket

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Score

Agst

Venue

Runs

Ave.

100/50

HS

Result

38

38

Shubman Gill (Ind)

22 Oct 2023

26

NZ

Dharamsala

2012

62.88

6/10

208

W

40

41

Hashim Amla (SAf)

21 Jan 2011

64

Ind

Pt Elizabeth

2040

56.67

6/12

140

W

45

45

Zaheer Abbas (Pak)

2 Oct 1983

48

Ind

Jaipur

2033

50.83

7/8

123

L

45

51

Kevin Pietersen (Eng+)

21 Apr 2007

100

WI

Bridgetown

2026

56.28

5/14

116

W

45

47

Babar Azam (Pak)

16 Sep 2018

33

HKg

Dubai

2006

54.22

8/7

125*

W

45

51

Rassie van der Dussen (SAf)

12 Oct 2023

26

Aus

Lucknow

2008

57.37

5/12

134

W

Note:

** + Pietersen’s figures above include two ODI matches for a World XI side in October 2005 in Australia.

** The columns 8 to 11 above provide the batters’ updated ODI career figures at the end of the match, where they achieved the landmark.

** # Gill was the 241st player to achieve this landmark. Since then, four others have reached 2000 runs in ODIs, taking the tally to 245.

32 The number of innings Virat Kohli needed to register the first duck of his World Cup career, which came against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023. This is the most number of innings taken by any batter in the World Cup to register their first-ever duck. Curiously enough, three of the best batters of this generation have had the misfortune of recording their first World Cup duck, all of which came in this edition of the tournament in Lucknow. Incidentally, for the first time in WC history, the #3 batters (Kohli and Root) from both sides made ducks in the same match.

Most innings batted to register first World Cup duck

Inn

Mts

Batter (for)

Runs

Ave

100/50

Against

Venue

Date

Result

32

32

Virat Kohli (Ind)

1384

55.23

3/9

England

Lucknow

29 Oct 2023

Won

23

27

Steve Smith (Aus)

899

42.81

1/8

Sri Lanka

Lucknow

16 Oct 2023

Won

22

22

Virender Sehwag (Ind)

843

38.32

2/3

Sri Lanka

MumbaiWS

2 Apr 2011

Won

22

24

Shahid Afridi (Pak)

259

12.33

0/0

Zimbabwe

Brisbane

1 Mar 2015

Won

22

23

Joe Root (Eng)

933

46.65

3/5

India

Lucknow

29 Oct 2023

Lost

20

22

Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)

741

43.59

2/3

Afghanistan

Dunedin

22 Feb 2015

Won

Notes:

** Sehwag’s only duck came in his final WC innings in the 2011 WC Grand Final.

** Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for playing in maximum innings (37) without making a WC duck. Among current players, Aussie David Warner has not made a duck in the 24 innings he has batted.


34 The number of ducks in international cricket for Virat Kohli. On being dismissed before opening his account against England in Lucknow, Kohli has now equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s duck tally in all international cricket. For India, only Zaheer Khan (43 in 227 inns), Ishant Sharma (40 in 173), Harbhajan Singh (37 in 284) and Anil Kumble (35 in 307) have more ducks in international cricket. However, among top-order players, Tendulkar and Kohli top this list.

Most ducks for India in international cricket among top-order batters

0s

Batter

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

100

50

HS

34

Sachin Tendulkar

664

782

34357

48.52

100

164

248*

34

Virat Kohli

514

570

26209

54.03

78

136

254*

31

Virender Sehwag

363

431

16892

40.60

38

70

319

30

Rohit Sharma

458

478

18044

43.37

45

99

264

29

Sourav Ganguly

421

485

18433

41.42

38

106

239

Note: Sehwag and Ganguly have also appeared for other teams in ODIs. But the above figures are for India only.


63 The number of innings K. L. Rahul required to reach 2500 runs in his ODI career. This is the joint-second quickest for an Indian batter in ODIs, equaling Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, however, took one match less than Rahul. For India, only Shikhar Dhawan took fewer innings (60). Rahul achieved this landmark during the game against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023.

Quickest to reach 2500 career ODI runs (in fewest innings) for India

Inns

Mts

Batter

Achieved on

Runs

Ave

HS

100

50

60

61

Shikhar Dhawan

26 Mar 2015

2507

43.98

137

8

12

63

66

Navjot Singh Sidhu

25 Mar 1994

2501

41.68

134*

4

19

63

67

K. L. Rahul

29 Oct 2023

2507

50.14

112

6

16

64

67

Virat Kohli

20 Oct 2011

2531

45.20

118

7

16

66

71

Sourav Ganguly

7 Jul 1998

2503

40.37

124

4

16

Note:K. L. Rahul is the 197th player to aggregate 2500+ runs in ODI cricket and the 24th Indian to do so.


8 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been able to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar year in his ODI career. During his knock of 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on 2 Nov 2023, he set a new ODI record of going past 1000 runs in a calendar year on most occasions. He surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat of 1000-plus runs in a calendar year on seven occasions from 1994 to 2007.

1000 or more ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions

1000+ runs

Batter (for)

1000+ runs (year)

8

Virat Kohli (Ind)

1381 (2011), 1026 (2012), 1268 (2013), 1054 (2014), 1460 (2017), 1202 (2018), 1377 (2019), 1054* (2023)

7

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

1089 (1994), 1611 (1996), 1011 (1997), 1894 (1998), 1328 (2000), 1141 (2003), 1425 (2007)

6

Sourav Ganguly (Ind)

1338 (1997), 1328 (1998), 1767 (1999), 1579 (2000), 1114 (2002), 1240 (2007)

6

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

1166 (1998), 1038 (1999), 1154 (2003), 1191 (2005), 1424 (2007), 1198 (2009)

6

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

1010 (2004), 1333 (2006), 1127 (2011), 1184 (2012), 1201 (2013), 1256 (2014)

5

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

1196 (2013), 1293 (2017), 1030 (2018), 1490 (2019), 1060* (2023)


4 The number of occasions when both the openers have had the misfortune of being dismissed for a golden duck (out first ball!) in the same innings. The last three such instances have occurred in a World Cup match, including the latest occurrence in Mumbai by Sri Lankan openers against India on 2 November 2023.

Both openers dismissed for a golden duck in the same innings in an ODI match

Opener1 (runs/balls)

Opener2 (runs/balls)

For

Agst

Venue

Date

Result

M Inns

Piet Rinke (0/1)

Terry Duffin (0/1)

Zim

WI

Georgetown

7 May 2006

Lost

2

b Fidel Edwards

c Denesh Ramdin b Fidel Edwards







Lahiru Thirimanne (0/1)

Tillekeratne Dilshan (0/1)

SL

Afg

Dunedin

22 Feb 2015

Won

2

lbw Dawlat Zadran

c Afsar Zazai b Shapoor Zadran







Martin Guptill (0/1)

Colin Munro (0/1)

NZ

WI

Manchester

22 Jun 2019

Won

1

lbw Sheldon Cotterell

b Shelden Cotterell







Pathum Nissanka (0/1)

Dimuth Karunaratne (0/1)

SL

Ind

Mumbai WS

2 Nov 2023

Lost

2

lbw Jasprit Bumrah

lbw Mohd Siraj








Note: Terry Duffin was captain for Zimbabwe in the above match


All records are correct and updated until 3 November 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

