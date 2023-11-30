Shubman Gill on the rise, quickest ever to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

Shubman Gill’s feat
38 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach a personal milestone of 2000 runs in his ODI career. His landmark is now the quickest among 245 batters while aggregating 2000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill bettered the 12-year record of 40 innings, previously held by South African Hashim Amla since January 2011.
Quickest to reach 2000 career runs (in fewest innings) in ODI cricket
Inns
Mts
Batter
Achieved on
Score
Agst
Venue
Runs
Ave.
100/50
HS
Result
38
38
Shubman Gill (Ind)
22 Oct 2023
26
NZ
Dharamsala
2012
62.88
6/10
208
W
40
41
Hashim Amla (SAf)
21 Jan 2011
64
Ind
Pt Elizabeth
2040
56.67
6/12
140
W
45
45
Zaheer Abbas (Pak)
2 Oct 1983
48
Ind
Jaipur
2033
50.83
7/8
123
L
45
51
Kevin Pietersen (Eng+)
21 Apr 2007
100
WI
Bridgetown
2026
56.28
5/14
116
W
45
47
Babar Azam (Pak)
16 Sep 2018
33
HKg
Dubai
2006
54.22
8/7
125*
W
45
51
Rassie van der Dussen (SAf)
12 Oct 2023
26
Aus
Lucknow
2008
57.37
5/12
134
W
Note:
** + Pietersen’s figures above include two ODI matches for a World XI side in October 2005 in Australia.
** The columns 8 to 11 above provide the batters’ updated ODI career figures at the end of the match, where they achieved the landmark.
** # Gill was the 241st player to achieve this landmark. Since then, four others have reached 2000 runs in ODIs, taking the tally to 245.
32 The number of innings Virat Kohli needed to register the first duck of his World Cup career, which came against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023. This is the most number of innings taken by any batter in the World Cup to register their first-ever duck. Curiously enough, three of the best batters of this generation have had the misfortune of recording their first World Cup duck, all of which came in this edition of the tournament in Lucknow. Incidentally, for the first time in WC history, the #3 batters (Kohli and Root) from both sides made ducks in the same match.
Most innings batted to register first World Cup duck
Inn
Mts
Batter (for)
Runs
Ave
100/50
Against
Venue
Date
Result
32
32
Virat Kohli (Ind)
1384
55.23
3/9
England
Lucknow
29 Oct 2023
Won
23
27
Steve Smith (Aus)
899
42.81
1/8
Sri Lanka
Lucknow
16 Oct 2023
Won
22
22
Virender Sehwag (Ind)
843
38.32
2/3
Sri Lanka
MumbaiWS
2 Apr 2011
Won
22
24
Shahid Afridi (Pak)
259
12.33
0/0
Zimbabwe
Brisbane
1 Mar 2015
Won
22
23
Joe Root (Eng)
933
46.65
3/5
India
Lucknow
29 Oct 2023
Lost
20
22
Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL)
741
43.59
2/3
Afghanistan
Dunedin
22 Feb 2015
Won
Notes:
** Sehwag’s only duck came in his final WC innings — in the 2011 WC Grand Final.
** Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for playing in maximum innings (37) without making a WC duck. Among current players, Aussie David Warner has not made a duck in the 24 innings he has batted.
34 The number of ducks in international cricket for Virat Kohli. On being dismissed before opening his account against England in Lucknow, Kohli has now equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s duck tally in all international cricket. For India, only Zaheer Khan (43 in 227 inns), Ishant Sharma (40 in 173), Harbhajan Singh (37 in 284) and Anil Kumble (35 in 307) have more ducks in international cricket. However, among top-order players, Tendulkar and Kohli top this list.
Most ducks for India in international cricket among top-order batters
0s
Batter
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
100
50
HS
34
Sachin Tendulkar
664
782
34357
48.52
100
164
248*
34
Virat Kohli
514
570
26209
54.03
78
136
254*
31
Virender Sehwag
363
431
16892
40.60
38
70
319
30
Rohit Sharma
458
478
18044
43.37
45
99
264
29
Sourav Ganguly
421
485
18433
41.42
38
106
239
Note: Sehwag and Ganguly have also appeared for other teams in ODIs. But the above figures are for India only.
63 The number of innings K. L. Rahul required to reach 2500 runs in his ODI career. This is the joint-second quickest for an Indian batter in ODIs, equaling Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, however, took one match less than Rahul. For India, only Shikhar Dhawan took fewer innings (60). Rahul achieved this landmark during the game against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023.
Quickest to reach 2500 career ODI runs (in fewest innings) for India
Inns
Mts
Batter
Achieved on
Runs
Ave
HS
100
50
60
61
Shikhar Dhawan
26 Mar 2015
2507
43.98
137
8
12
63
66
Navjot Singh Sidhu
25 Mar 1994
2501
41.68
134*
4
19
63
67
K. L. Rahul
29 Oct 2023
2507
50.14
112
6
16
64
67
Virat Kohli
20 Oct 2011
2531
45.20
118
7
16
66
71
Sourav Ganguly
7 Jul 1998
2503
40.37
124
4
16
Note:K. L. Rahul is the 197th player to aggregate 2500+ runs in ODI cricket and the 24th Indian to do so.
8 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been able to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar year in his ODI career. During his knock of 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on 2 Nov 2023, he set a new ODI record of going past 1000 runs in a calendar year on most occasions. He surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat of 1000-plus runs in a calendar year on seven occasions from 1994 to 2007.
1000 or more ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions
1000+ runs
Batter (for)
1000+ runs (year)
8
Virat Kohli (Ind)
1381 (2011), 1026 (2012), 1268 (2013), 1054 (2014), 1460 (2017), 1202 (2018), 1377 (2019), 1054* (2023)
7
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
1089 (1994), 1611 (1996), 1011 (1997), 1894 (1998), 1328 (2000), 1141 (2003), 1425 (2007)
6
Sourav Ganguly (Ind)
1338 (1997), 1328 (1998), 1767 (1999), 1579 (2000), 1114 (2002), 1240 (2007)
6
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
1166 (1998), 1038 (1999), 1154 (2003), 1191 (2005), 1424 (2007), 1198 (2009)
6
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
1010 (2004), 1333 (2006), 1127 (2011), 1184 (2012), 1201 (2013), 1256 (2014)
5
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
1196 (2013), 1293 (2017), 1030 (2018), 1490 (2019), 1060* (2023)
4 The number of occasions when both the openers have had the misfortune of being dismissed for a golden duck (out first ball!) in the same innings. The last three such instances have occurred in a World Cup match, including the latest occurrence in Mumbai by Sri Lankan openers against India on 2 November 2023.
Both openers dismissed for a golden duck in the same innings in an ODI match
Opener1 (runs/balls)
Opener2 (runs/balls)
For
Agst
Venue
Date
Result
M Inns
Piet Rinke (0/1)
Terry Duffin (0/1)
Zim
WI
Georgetown
7 May 2006
Lost
2
b Fidel Edwards
c Denesh Ramdin b Fidel Edwards
Lahiru Thirimanne (0/1)
Tillekeratne Dilshan (0/1)
SL
Afg
Dunedin
22 Feb 2015
Won
2
lbw Dawlat Zadran
c Afsar Zazai b Shapoor Zadran
Martin Guptill (0/1)
Colin Munro (0/1)
NZ
WI
Manchester
22 Jun 2019
Won
1
lbw Sheldon Cotterell
b Shelden Cotterell
Pathum Nissanka (0/1)
Dimuth Karunaratne (0/1)
SL
Ind
Mumbai WS
2 Nov 2023
Lost
2
lbw Jasprit Bumrah
lbw Mohd Siraj
Note: Terry Duffin was captain for Zimbabwe in the above match
All records are correct and updated until 3 November 2023
