Shubman Gill on the rise, quickest ever to reach 2000 runs in ODIs

Shubman Gill’s feat





38 The number of innings Shubman Gill needed to reach a personal milestone of 2000 runs in his ODI career. His landmark is now the quickest among 245 batters while aggregating 2000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill bettered the 12-year record of 40 innings, previously held by South African Hashim Amla since January 2011.

Quickest to reach 2000 career runs (in fewest innings) in ODI cricket

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Score Agst Venue Runs Ave. 100/50 HS Result 38 38 Shubman Gill (Ind) 22 Oct 2023 26 NZ Dharamsala 2012 62.88 6/10 208 W 40 41 Hashim Amla (SAf) 21 Jan 2011 64 Ind Pt Elizabeth 2040 56.67 6/12 140 W 45 45 Zaheer Abbas (Pak) 2 Oct 1983 48 Ind Jaipur 2033 50.83 7/8 123 L 45 51 Kevin Pietersen (Eng+) 21 Apr 2007 100 WI Bridgetown 2026 56.28 5/14 116 W 45 47 Babar Azam (Pak) 16 Sep 2018 33 HKg Dubai 2006 54.22 8/7 125* W 45 51 Rassie van der Dussen (SAf) 12 Oct 2023 26 Aus Lucknow 2008 57.37 5/12 134 W

Note:

** + Pietersen’s figures above include two ODI matches for a World XI side in October 2005 in Australia.

** The columns 8 to 11 above provide the batters’ updated ODI career figures at the end of the match, where they achieved the landmark.

** # Gill was the 241st player to achieve this landmark. Since then, four others have reached 2000 runs in ODIs, taking the tally to 245.

32 The number of innings Virat Kohli needed to register the first duck of his World Cup career, which came against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023. This is the most number of innings taken by any batter in the World Cup to register their first-ever duck. Curiously enough, three of the best batters of this generation have had the misfortune of recording their first World Cup duck, all of which came in this edition of the tournament in Lucknow. Incidentally, for the first time in WC history, the #3 batters (Kohli and Root) from both sides made ducks in the same match.

Most innings batted to register first World Cup duck

Inn Mts Batter (for) Runs Ave 100/50 Against Venue Date Result 32 32 Virat Kohli (Ind) 1384 55.23 3/9 England Lucknow 29 Oct 2023 Won 23 27 Steve Smith (Aus) 899 42.81 1/8 Sri Lanka Lucknow 16 Oct 2023 Won 22 22 Virender Sehwag (Ind) 843 38.32 2/3 Sri Lanka MumbaiWS 2 Apr 2011 Won 22 24 Shahid Afridi (Pak) 259 12.33 0/0 Zimbabwe Brisbane 1 Mar 2015 Won 22 23 Joe Root (Eng) 933 46.65 3/5 India Lucknow 29 Oct 2023 Lost 20 22 Tillekeratne Dilshan (SL) 741 43.59 2/3 Afghanistan Dunedin 22 Feb 2015 Won

Notes:

** Sehwag’s only duck came in his final WC innings — in the 2011 WC Grand Final.

** Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for playing in maximum innings (37) without making a WC duck. Among current players, Aussie David Warner has not made a duck in the 24 innings he has batted.





34 The number of ducks in international cricket for Virat Kohli. On being dismissed before opening his account against England in Lucknow, Kohli has now equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s duck tally in all international cricket. For India, only Zaheer Khan (43 in 227 inns), Ishant Sharma (40 in 173), Harbhajan Singh (37 in 284) and Anil Kumble (35 in 307) have more ducks in international cricket. However, among top-order players, Tendulkar and Kohli top this list.

Most ducks for India in international cricket among top-order batters

0s Batter Mts Inns Runs Ave 100 50 HS 34 Sachin Tendulkar 664 782 34357 48.52 100 164 248* 34 Virat Kohli 514 570 26209 54.03 78 136 254* 31 Virender Sehwag 363 431 16892 40.60 38 70 319 30 Rohit Sharma 458 478 18044 43.37 45 99 264 29 Sourav Ganguly 421 485 18433 41.42 38 106 239

Note: Sehwag and Ganguly have also appeared for other teams in ODIs. But the above figures are for India only.





63 The number of innings K. L. Rahul required to reach 2500 runs in his ODI career. This is the joint-second quickest for an Indian batter in ODIs, equaling Navjot Singh Sidhu, who, however, took one match less than Rahul. For India, only Shikhar Dhawan took fewer innings (60). Rahul achieved this landmark during the game against England in Lucknow on 29 October 2023.

Quickest to reach 2500 career ODI runs (in fewest innings) for India

Inns Mts Batter Achieved on Runs Ave HS 100 50 60 61 Shikhar Dhawan 26 Mar 2015 2507 43.98 137 8 12 63 66 Navjot Singh Sidhu 25 Mar 1994 2501 41.68 134* 4 19 63 67 K. L. Rahul 29 Oct 2023 2507 50.14 112 6 16 64 67 Virat Kohli 20 Oct 2011 2531 45.20 118 7 16 66 71 Sourav Ganguly 7 Jul 1998 2503 40.37 124 4 16

Note:K. L. Rahul is the 197th player to aggregate 2500+ runs in ODI cricket and the 24th Indian to do so.





8 The number of occasions Virat Kohli has been able to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar year in his ODI career. During his knock of 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on 2 Nov 2023, he set a new ODI record of going past 1000 runs in a calendar year on most occasions. He surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat of 1000-plus runs in a calendar year on seven occasions from 1994 to 2007.

1000 or more ODI runs in a calendar year on most occasions

1000+ runs Batter (for) 1000+ runs (year) 8 Virat Kohli (Ind) 1381 (2011), 1026 (2012), 1268 (2013), 1054 (2014), 1460 (2017), 1202 (2018), 1377 (2019), 1054* (2023) 7 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 1089 (1994), 1611 (1996), 1011 (1997), 1894 (1998), 1328 (2000), 1141 (2003), 1425 (2007) 6 Sourav Ganguly (Ind) 1338 (1997), 1328 (1998), 1767 (1999), 1579 (2000), 1114 (2002), 1240 (2007) 6 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 1166 (1998), 1038 (1999), 1154 (2003), 1191 (2005), 1424 (2007), 1198 (2009) 6 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 1010 (2004), 1333 (2006), 1127 (2011), 1184 (2012), 1201 (2013), 1256 (2014) 5 Rohit Sharma (Ind) 1196 (2013), 1293 (2017), 1030 (2018), 1490 (2019), 1060* (2023)





4 The number of occasions when both the openers have had the misfortune of being dismissed for a golden duck (out first ball!) in the same innings. The last three such instances have occurred in a World Cup match, including the latest occurrence in Mumbai by Sri Lankan openers against India on 2 November 2023.

Both openers dismissed for a golden duck in the same innings in an ODI match

Opener1 (runs/balls) Opener2 (runs/balls) For Agst Venue Date Result M Inns Piet Rinke (0/1) Terry Duffin (0/1) Zim WI Georgetown 7 May 2006 Lost 2 b Fidel Edwards c Denesh Ramdin b Fidel Edwards











Lahiru Thirimanne (0/1) Tillekeratne Dilshan (0/1) SL Afg Dunedin 22 Feb 2015 Won 2 lbw Dawlat Zadran c Afsar Zazai b Shapoor Zadran











Martin Guptill (0/1) Colin Munro (0/1) NZ WI Manchester 22 Jun 2019 Won 1 lbw Sheldon Cotterell b Shelden Cotterell











Pathum Nissanka (0/1) Dimuth Karunaratne (0/1) SL Ind Mumbai WS 2 Nov 2023 Lost 2 lbw Jasprit Bumrah lbw Mohd Siraj

















Note: Terry Duffin was captain for Zimbabwe in the above match





All records are correct and updated until 3 November 2023