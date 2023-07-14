MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback

Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang played a crucial role with the pair winning their individual as well as doubles matches to complete the comeback and secure the win for U Mumba TT.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 22:37 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manav Thakkar (right) and Lily Zhang in action for U Mumbai TT s in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match against Bengaluru Smashers.
Manav Thakkar (right) and Lily Zhang in action for U Mumbai TT s in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match against Bengaluru Smashers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Manav Thakkar (right) and Lily Zhang in action for U Mumbai TT s in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 match against Bengaluru Smashers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pune

U Mumba TT staged a stunning comeback to make a winning start in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 as it beat Bengaluru Smashers 10-5 in a tie that went down to the wire at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

In the first match of the tie (Men’s Singles), World No. 58 Kirill Gerassimenko upset World No. 18 Quadri Aruna by 2-1 to gain two crucial team points for his franchise. The Bengaluru paddler began the match with positive intent and played some precise shots to defeat Quadri by 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 in a thrilling contest.

ALSO READ
Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Defending champion Chennai Lions starts with thumping win over Puneri Paltans

Manika Batra played the next match (Women’s Singles), beating Diya Chitale 2-1 to extend her franchise’s lead by 4-2 in the tie. The World No. 35 was in top gear from the start of the match and won it by 11-10, 7-11, 11-6 with her aggressive and creative net play.

Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers in action against U Mumba’s Diya Chitale in the women’s singles match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers in action against U Mumba’s Diya Chitale in the women’s singles match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

U Mumba TT made a comeback in the third match (Mixed Doubles) as the pair of Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang defeated Manika and Kirill by 2-1 (11-10, 10-11, 11-6) to reduce Bengaluru Smashers’ lead to 5-4.

ALSO READ: Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’

Manav continued his top form in the fourth match of the tie (Men’s Singles) as he brushed Sanil Shetty aside by 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-7) to bring U Mumba TT into the lead by 7-5 for the first time in the tie.

Lily Zhang blanked Natalia Bajor by 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-4) in the last match to give U Mumba TT a stunning victory.

The results:
Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT: 5-10: Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Quadri Aruna (11-3, 9-11, 11-8); Manika Batra 2-1 Diya Chitale (11-10, 7-11, 11-6); Kirill/Manika 1-2 Manav/Lily (10-11, 11-10, 6-11); Sanil Shetty 0-3 Manav Thakkar (8-11, 3-11, 7-11); Natalia Bajor 0-3 Lily Zhang (6-11, 5-11, 4-11)

Related stories

Related Topics

UTT 2023 /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Manika Batra /

manav thakkar /

Diya Chitale

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 413/5 (148.2); Cornwall strikes to remove Kohli on 76; India’s lead crosses 250
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz leading vs Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: What Kohli needs to do to average 50 in all formats again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Vondrousova in women’s final, Koohlof-Skupski pair eyes men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manika Batra: ‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’
    PTI
  3. India can be among top five nations in table tennis, says Sathiyan
    PTI
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal leads charge as Chennai Lions takes on Puneri Paltan TT 
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. UTT will give us quality match practice ahead of Asian Games, says Sharath Kamal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2023: U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Smashers with a stunning comeback
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 413/5 (148.2); Cornwall strikes to remove Kohli on 76; India’s lead crosses 250
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live: Alcaraz leading vs Medvedev; Djokovic beats Sinner
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: What Kohli needs to do to average 50 in all formats again
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Order of Play: Jabeur vs Vondrousova in women’s final, Koohlof-Skupski pair eyes men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment