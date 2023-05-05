Tennis player Crepatte banned 3 years in match-fixing case

French tennis player Baptiste Crepatte was banned for three years because of match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Friday.

The 28-year-old Crepatte was “involved in the fixing of three matches,” the ITIA said in a statement, noting the player contested the charges. He was also fined $15,000.

Crepatte’s career-high ATP ranking was 276 reached in August 2019.

“This case is the latest in a series of investigations pursued by the ITIA in conjunction with law enforcement investigations in Belgium, which has seen a number of tennis players implicated in match-fixing incidents,” the agency said.

In 2019, European police agency Europol said it identified links between match-fixing gambling syndicates in Spain and Belgium that were thought to have paid off dozens of players and corrupted lower-level tennis tournaments.