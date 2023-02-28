Pune Open ATP Challenger: Nagal reaches second round, other Indians knocked out

Wild card Sumit Nagal got off to a strong start by beating Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Pune Open ATP Challenger tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Nagal will play qualifier Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic who beat sixth seed and compatriot Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-6(4).

Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down against top seed James Duckworth, after winning the first set. Duckworth, who finished as runner-up in Bengaluru last week, won 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3.

Wild card Mukund Sasikumar ran into the champion of the last two Challengers in Chennai and Bengaluru, third seed Max Purcell of Australia, and lost 6-3, 3-6, 0-6.

The other wild card, Arjun Kadhe, was beaten in straight sets by Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria.