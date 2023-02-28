Tennis

Pune Open ATP Challenger: Nagal reaches second round, other Indians knocked out

In the pre-quarterfinals, Nagal will play qualifier Dominik Palan of the Czech Republic who beat sixth seed and compatriot Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 7-6(4).

Team Sportstar
28 February, 2023 21:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal reached second round of the Pune Open ATP Challenger on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R RAGU/The Hindu

Wild card Sumit Nagal got off to a strong start by beating Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Pune Open ATP Challenger tournament at the Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down against top seed James Duckworth, after winning the first set. Duckworth, who finished as runner-up in Bengaluru last week, won 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3.

Wild card Mukund Sasikumar ran into the champion of the last two Challengers in Chennai and Bengaluru, third seed Max Purcell of Australia, and lost 6-3, 3-6, 0-6.

The other wild card, Arjun Kadhe, was beaten in straight sets by Maximilian Neuchrist of Austria.

RESULTS
Singles (first round): James Duckworth (Aus) bt Prajnesh Gunnewaran 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3; Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 7-5; Max Purcell bt Mukund Sasikumar 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Dimitar Kuzmanov (Bul) bt Makoto Ochi (Jpn) 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-2; Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-0, 6-2; Francesco Maestrelli (Ita) bt Marc Polmans (Aus) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Marek Gengel (Cze) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(1); Nikola Milojevic (Srb) bt Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) 6-7(1), 7-6(5), 6-4; Lorenzo Giustino (Ita) bt Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) 6-1, 6-1; Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) 6-1, 7-5; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 6-4, 7-6(4); Sumit Nagal bt Yasutaka Uchiyama (Jpn) 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4; Hamad Medjedovic (Srb) bt Hiroki Moriya (Jpn) 6-3, 6-4.

