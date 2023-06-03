Magazine

Nadal likely to miss rest of season after keyhole surgery on hip

It is likely he will sit out the rest of the season before resuming in 2024 which he has already said will be the last year of his career.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 18:28 IST , Madrid

AFP
FILE - Rafael Nadal in action.
FILE - Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Rafael Nadal’s keyhole surgery on his injured hip was “positive” but he will require a five-month recovery period before playing again, his spokesman said Saturday.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, could in theory be back in time for the Davis Cup finals in November.

Elena Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to viral illness

However, it is likely he will sit out the rest of the season before resuming in 2024 which he has already said will be the last year of his career.

“The surgery was positive,” said his spokesman of the procedure which was carried out in Barcelona.

“The normal recovery process is estimated at five months.”

Nadal said last month that the hip injury had not healed as well as he had hoped and therefore he was taking more time out of the sport.

The Spaniard missed the ongoing French Open, which he has won 14 times, for the first time since 2004.

He will also sit out Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, next month.

Nadal had hoped the injury he suffered in a second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January would heal in six weeks.

While he recovers, old rival Novak Djokovic has the chance to break out of the tie for 22 majors by winning a third French Open.

On Friday, Djokovic reached the last 16 in Paris for the 14th successive year and will face Juan Pablo Virallas, the 94th-ranked Peruvian, on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
