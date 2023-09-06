MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Unseeded Shelton beats Tiafoe to reach semifinals

Unseeded Ben Shelton took down Frances Tiafoe in four sets in an all-American US Open clash Tuesday to book a semifinal date with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 10:18 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Ben Shelton celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe.
Ben Shelton celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ben Shelton celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Big-hitting Ben Shelton blasted his way past Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 and into the U.S. Open semifinals on Tuesday in an all-American match up that lived up to its blockbuster billing.

With the victory the 20-year-old Shelton becomes the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open last four since Michael Chang in 1992, setting up a meeting with one of the greats of the game - 23 times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

There are not too many sporting events in New York that create more buzz than an all-American clash under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights at the business end of the season’s final Grand Slam.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Muchova marches into semis with win over Cirstea

The atmosphere during a night session is always electric but it was dialled up a few notches for Tiafoe and Shelton, the contest the first in 15 years two feature two Black American men battling on the world’s largest tennis venue.

James Blake and Donald Young met on Ashe in the opening round of the 2008 U.S. Open but the stakes were considerably higher on Tuesday, with the winner moving on to face Djokovic for a place in Sunday’s final and the opportunity to end a 20-year U.S. Open title drought.

The 10th seeded Tiafoe, who electrified the home crowd with a run to the semi-finals last year, had dropped only one set en route to the quarter-finals but it did not take long for Shelton to take a second.

Shelton came out guns blazing, with his groundstrokes struck with such venom they drew gasps from the capacity crowd.

After holding his first two serves Tiafoe had no answers for his opponent’s explosive forehand as Shelton claimed five straight games to snatch opening set.

But there was no panic from Tiafoe as he got to grips with Shelton’s big swings, which started to miss the mark.

He would get his first break chances of the match in the sixth game of the second and levelled at a set apiece.

In a wild third set the momentum seemed to swing on every serve with six breaks, three from each player, in the first eight games.

The set would go to a tie-break that was just as unpredictable with Shelton taking back-to-back double faults, including one on set point, before finally winning it 9-7.

There was no mistaking where the momentum was going into the fourth with Shelton hammering a backhand winner down the line that a flat-footed Tiafoe could only watch to clinch the early break.

Another break at 5-2 and Tiafoe’s fate was sealed with Shelton holding serve for the win. 

