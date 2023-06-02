Magazine

Emma Raducanu, 2021 US Open champion, announces split from coach

Raducanu hasn’t played since April and announced last month she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she needed what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 07:16 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu talks to coach Sebastian Sachs before her first-round match at the Stuttgart Grand Prix at Porsche Arena on April 18, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu talks to coach Sebastian Sachs before her first-round match at the Stuttgart Grand Prix at Porsche Arena on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Emma Raducanu talks to coach Sebastian Sachs before her first-round match at the Stuttgart Grand Prix at Porsche Arena on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, will no longer work with Sebastian Sachs, who had been her fifth coach in the past two years.

Raducanu announced the split via a Twitter post on Thursday.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways,” her post said. “I wish Seb all the best-moving forwards.”

Fishing helped Altmaier down Sinner in 5-hour 26-minute French Open epic

Raducanu hasn’t played since April and announced last month she would miss the French Open and Wimbledon because she needed what she called “minor” procedures on both hands and an ankle. She said then she expected to be sidelined for a few months.

Her record during an injury-plagued 2023 is 5-5.

Raducanu became one of the stars of tennis two years ago, when she made a surprising run to the fourth round at Wimbledon while ranked outside the top 300, then, soon after, won the U.S. Open at age 18 to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title.

She hasn’t made it past the second round at a major tournament since and has been switching coaches with regularity.

Sachs was hired late last year and followed Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov in working with Raducanu.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
