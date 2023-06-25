India’s limited-overs cricket received a shot in the arm when the team, dubbed ‘Kapil’s Devils’, marched to a sensational World Cup triumph at Lord’s in 1983. It set off a belief among the other teams that they, too, can dream of winning cricket’s showpiece event.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a member of the 1983 World Cup squad, looks back at the memorable 1983 campaign.

It’s been four decades since the historic title win. Does it still feel like a dream?

It does not matter if it’s 40 years or 50 years; our feat will always remain historic, and it will always remain the best moment of our cricketing journey. Along with time, of course, some memories are slowly fading away, but several moments were revived during the shooting of the film - ‘83’. And, when I look back, it gives me immense satisfaction to have played a role in helping our country win its first-ever World Cup title.

In the final, you not only claimed the big wicket of Gordon Greenidge, but you also forged a crucial 22-run partnership with Syed Kirmani for the last wicket. Would you call it one of the biggest highlights of your international career?

I always believed that if I am batting at No. 11, then I should not get out and try to hang in there as long as possible. My idea was simple: I should not throw away my wicket. And, it was a similar approach in the final. I wanted to stay at the crease with (Syed) Kirmani and ensure that our partnership grows. All those runs that were added in that partnership eventually helped us in that low-scoring final.

Throughout my career, I knew that as a No. 11, one should look at contributing to the team’s run tally, and I would be very irritated if somebody threw away his wicket. I could not accept that careless approach, so when I walked out to bat that morning, I knew I would have to stick around, and even if I could add a couple of runs, it would help my team. So, those 11 runs mattered a lot.

What was that one moment in the tournament that turned things India’s way?

Kapil’s 175 against Zimbabwe was the turning point in the tournament for the Indian team. And his catch to dismiss Vivian Richards was the game-changing moment in the final.

As a youngster back then, what were the lessons from the campaign of 1983?

Every game gives you some sort of experience to remember, whether you are successful or unsuccessful. One keeps on learning. In the final, my wicket of Greenidge was the wicket of hope, and it boosted the confidence of the entire team. The mood in the camp was like, Now that we have taken one wicket, we need to claim the remaining ten. It really allowed everyone to pull up their socks, dig deep into their experiences, and bowl according to the situations.

